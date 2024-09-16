The Sweet Way Lacey Chabert Picks Which Hallmark Holiday Movies She'll Do
Lacey Chabert is the reigning Queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, with over a dozen holiday flicks to her name including "Matchmaker Santa," "A Christmas Melody," and "A Royal Christmas," to name just a few. Growing up watching these types of feel-good movies, Chabert, who has been acting since she was 9, developed a major soft spot for the genre. "I love Christmas. Anyone who knows me will tell you how obsessed I am about it," the "Mean Girls" star proudly informed Clarion Ledger in a 2018 interview, adding, "I wish it was longer than just a month. So it's natural that I would enjoy making Christmas movies."
Among her favorites are "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," starring Chevy Chase, and 2003's A-list ensemble classic "Love Actually." But what is Chabert's secret to choosing the perfect Hallmark holiday movie? Speaking to Collider while promoting her reality show "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert" in 2024, the actor explained that she gravitates toward projects that evoke her own nostalgic Christmas memories and capture the magic of the holiday season. "It's such a good feeling," the Purvis, Mississippi native gushed.
Looking back, that's exactly how she felt when her first Hallmark Christmas movie "Matchmaker Santa" was offered to her in 2011. Recalling the lifechanging moment with Vulture in 2022, Chabert confirmed that it was an easy yes. "It had a certain sweetness to it, and it reminded me of traditions I had with my family growing up," she shared.
Lacey Chabert also favors a collaborative environment
When it comes to choosing which Hallmark holiday movies to take on, Lacey Chabert also revealed in her Vulture interview that she considers her level of creative involvement in the project too. "We have things in development pretty far in advance," the actor noted. "There's such a sense of ownership and pride when you have a stronger creative voice." In her case, Chabert has served as a producer on several projects with the feelgood channel and hopes to direct her first Hallmark movie in the future. With her decades of experience in front of the camera, the "A Christmas Melody" star enjoys stepping into other roles and truly cherishes working in a collaborative environment, pointing out, "I've been in this business for 30-something years, and I love that I still can learn every day."
Once she became a mom to her daughter Julia Mimi in 2016, whom Chabert shares with her ultra-private husband David Nehdar, the actor's work process and priorities naturally evolved. As she informed Tinseltown Mom in 2021, Chabert is more selective with her roles to ensure that her daughter will be able to appreciate them once Julia is a bit older. "I'm an actress and I want to play all types of different characters and different types of stories and I'm excited to tell different stories," Chabert stressed. "But I'm really proud of the fact that all of the work that I've done with Hallmark is something that my little girl can also enjoy." All in all, the Queen of Hallmark Christmas movies is committed to giving her fans her absolute best. As she told Vulture, "That's always my mission."