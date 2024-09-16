The Sweet Way Lacey Chabert Picks Which Hallmark Holiday Movies She'll Do

Lacey Chabert is the reigning Queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, with over a dozen holiday flicks to her name including "Matchmaker Santa," "A Christmas Melody," and "A Royal Christmas," to name just a few. Growing up watching these types of feel-good movies, Chabert, who has been acting since she was 9, developed a major soft spot for the genre. "I love Christmas. Anyone who knows me will tell you how obsessed I am about it," the "Mean Girls" star proudly informed Clarion Ledger in a 2018 interview, adding, "I wish it was longer than just a month. So it's natural that I would enjoy making Christmas movies."

Among her favorites are "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," starring Chevy Chase, and 2003's A-list ensemble classic "Love Actually." But what is Chabert's secret to choosing the perfect Hallmark holiday movie? Speaking to Collider while promoting her reality show "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert" in 2024, the actor explained that she gravitates toward projects that evoke her own nostalgic Christmas memories and capture the magic of the holiday season. "It's such a good feeling," the Purvis, Mississippi native gushed.

Looking back, that's exactly how she felt when her first Hallmark Christmas movie "Matchmaker Santa" was offered to her in 2011. Recalling the lifechanging moment with Vulture in 2022, Chabert confirmed that it was an easy yes. "It had a certain sweetness to it, and it reminded me of traditions I had with my family growing up," she shared.

