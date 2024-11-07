Alina Habba's Singing In Cringeworthy Video Has Even Trump Looking Embarrassed
If you are so fanatical about Donald Trump's presidential win that even he thinks it's over-the-top, it may be time for some serious self-reflection. Based on a video former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" personality Siggy Flicker posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, it's safe to say that she and Trump's lawyer Alina Habba may want to take note of this. Trump appears to be, at best, disinterested and, at worst, embarrassed by Flicker and Habba's antics, and the secondhand embarrassment is palpable.
TRUMP WON!!!!
Besides the birth of my children... last night was one of the most magical nights!
What a beautiful time to be alive!!!!
You did Mr.President!!!
No one could stop you!!!
Not the mainstream propaganda ,
Not the lawfare ,
Not liberal hacks,
NO ONE!
WE THE... pic.twitter.com/h0Vkg1ZGri
— Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) November 6, 2024
On the afternoon of November 6, Flicker posted a video showing her and Habba sitting at a table with Trump. Trump is hunched over in his "Make America Great Again" hat as Flicker and Habba wildly gesture and sing along to a song called "Trump Won" by Natasha Owens. Despite Flicker and Habba's apparent desire to have all eyes on them, Trump seems utterly disinterested — simply looking around and occasionally flashing a half-hearted smile. According to Flicker's caption, it seems that the video was taken on Election Night. So, it's possible that Trump was just too exhausted to engage in their tomfoolery. After all, he had a very busy day and is 78 years old. As someone who is soon to be the oldest president ever elected, we can only imagine that it isn't easy to stay up until the wee hours of the morning hanging around people who are behaving like high schoolers.
Trump's lack of interest in their cringey behavior didn't stop them from posting about him
While the song "Trump Won" plays in the video, Alina Habba is shown mouthing the lyrics "I know it, you know it, we know it, they know it. Everybody knows Trump won." If these lyrics weren't enough of an indication of why the duo was celebrating, Siggy Flicker reiterated it in her caption. "TRUMP WON!!!!" she wrote, adding "Besides the birth of my children ... last night was one of the most magical nights!" She followed this up with an odd rant about Trump's win.
Both Flicker's profile photo and header photo on X show her posing with Trump, adding a bit of extra embarrassment to how much he seemed to be ignoring her in the video. Still, she didn't hold back in supporting him on social media. Habba did the same, sharing a photo on November 6 where she is standing behind Trump with the caption "Proud to always have your back Mr. President. #45 #47 Now we get to work and save America"