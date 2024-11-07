Alina Habba's Singing In Cringeworthy Video Has Even Trump Looking Embarrassed

If you are so fanatical about Donald Trump's presidential win that even he thinks it's over-the-top, it may be time for some serious self-reflection. Based on a video former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" personality Siggy Flicker posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, it's safe to say that she and Trump's lawyer Alina Habba may want to take note of this. Trump appears to be, at best, disinterested and, at worst, embarrassed by Flicker and Habba's antics, and the secondhand embarrassment is palpable.

TRUMP WON!!!! Besides the birth of my children... last night was one of the most magical nights! What a beautiful time to be alive!!!! You did Mr.President!!! No one could stop you!!!

Not the mainstream propaganda ,

Not the lawfare ,

Not liberal hacks,

NO ONE!

WE THE... pic.twitter.com/h0Vkg1ZGri — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) November 6, 2024

On the afternoon of November 6, Flicker posted a video showing her and Habba sitting at a table with Trump. Trump is hunched over in his "Make America Great Again" hat as Flicker and Habba wildly gesture and sing along to a song called "Trump Won" by Natasha Owens. Despite Flicker and Habba's apparent desire to have all eyes on them, Trump seems utterly disinterested — simply looking around and occasionally flashing a half-hearted smile. According to Flicker's caption, it seems that the video was taken on Election Night. So, it's possible that Trump was just too exhausted to engage in their tomfoolery. After all, he had a very busy day and is 78 years old. As someone who is soon to be the oldest president ever elected, we can only imagine that it isn't easy to stay up until the wee hours of the morning hanging around people who are behaving like high schoolers.

