Whatever Happened To The Actor Who Played Angela On Boy Meets World?

When "Boy Meets World" premiered in 1993, it had all the makings of a cult classic. The series followed Cory Matthews and his friends as they faced the ups and downs of adolescence. Not only did the show portray a heartwarming coming-of-age story, but it also featured a memorable cast — including Trina McGee, the actor who played Angela Moore. Angela made her grand entrance during Season 5 and was best known for her iconic romance with Cory's best friend, Shawn.

McGee starred in 59 episodes but didn't appear in the series finale of "Boy Meets World." As fans will recall, Angela's storyline ended when she moved to Europe, casting a looming question mark over the fate of her relationship with Shawn. While viewers were left wondering what might have been, McGee shared her own prediction about Angela's future. "[I imagine] she came back from Europe and realized that everything she needed was right at home," the actor mused to Hollywood Life (via Bustle). "She'll stay best friends with Topanga, and she'll settle in her hometown."

Joining the "Boy Meets World" cast propelled McGee to superstar status. She appeared on MTV specials, in magazines, and everywhere in between. However, as quickly as her star rose, McGee seemingly vanished from the spotlight after the series ended. Although she has taken a major step back from show business, McGee still leads a public-facing life — and she hasn't completely left Angela Moore in the past. Here's what the "Boy Meets World" alum has been up to lately.

