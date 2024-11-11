Whatever Happened To The Actor Who Played Angela On Boy Meets World?
When "Boy Meets World" premiered in 1993, it had all the makings of a cult classic. The series followed Cory Matthews and his friends as they faced the ups and downs of adolescence. Not only did the show portray a heartwarming coming-of-age story, but it also featured a memorable cast — including Trina McGee, the actor who played Angela Moore. Angela made her grand entrance during Season 5 and was best known for her iconic romance with Cory's best friend, Shawn.
McGee starred in 59 episodes but didn't appear in the series finale of "Boy Meets World." As fans will recall, Angela's storyline ended when she moved to Europe, casting a looming question mark over the fate of her relationship with Shawn. While viewers were left wondering what might have been, McGee shared her own prediction about Angela's future. "[I imagine] she came back from Europe and realized that everything she needed was right at home," the actor mused to Hollywood Life (via Bustle). "She'll stay best friends with Topanga, and she'll settle in her hometown."
Joining the "Boy Meets World" cast propelled McGee to superstar status. She appeared on MTV specials, in magazines, and everywhere in between. However, as quickly as her star rose, McGee seemingly vanished from the spotlight after the series ended. Although she has taken a major step back from show business, McGee still leads a public-facing life — and she hasn't completely left Angela Moore in the past. Here's what the "Boy Meets World" alum has been up to lately.
Trina McGee struggled to find roles after Boy Meets World
By the time "Boy Meets World" concluded in 2000, it was one of the most beloved shows on television — and naturally, the cast became superstars in their own right. Rider Strong, the actor who played Shawn Hunter, went on to join several more television series. On the other hand, Danielle Fishel, who portrayed Topanga, struggled with being in the spotlight and tried to escape her "Boy Meets World" fame. Then there was Trina McGee, who practically disappeared from show business. After the series ended, McGee only resurfaced in a handful of small television and film roles — however, it wasn't for lack of trying.
In a segment on the "You Know I'm Right" podcast, McGee said she'd attended numerous auditions after starring in "Boy Meets World." However, despite the success she found while playing Angela Moore, she struggled to land another major role. McGee was admittedly frustrated by Hollywood's apparent lack of interest in her. "In all honesty it was horrific," the actor confessed. "I remember crying to my agent and I was like 'everywhere I go everybody recognizes me and I can't get a job.'" McGee was invited to numerous callback auditions, but nothing ever came of them. Despite her versatility as an actor, McGee felt that casting directors only saw her as Angela Moore — and that didn't work in her favor.
Trina McGee got remarried in 2008
Trina McGee may have portrayed a high schooler during her first season on "Boy Meets World," but in reality, the actor was 26 when she joined the series. In addition to being significantly older than her character, McGee was also pregnant while filming the show. Her pregnancy was not only not acknowledged on the show, but was kept totally under wraps thanks to the baggy clothing she wore on camera. At the time, she was married to producer Randall Courtland Davis. McGee already had two children, and this pregnancy was her third. "I've had all my kids during a thriving acting career," McGee told People in 2024. "All of them have been on television in my stomach."
McGee split from Davis in 2001 and went on to marry actor Marcello Thedford in 2008. The pair met in 1996 while filming the movie "Daylight" and reconnected after McGee's first marriage ended. Speaking with People in 2024, McGee described Thedford as a loving and supportive partner. "We've put a lot of work into our marriage, so I've got a good one," the actor gushed. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, McGee revealed that she and Thedford were hoping to expand their family. She stated, "I have been saying I wanted to have a baby with my current husband of 16 years for quite a while."
Trina McGee continued working in show business after Boy Meets World
After starring in "Boy Meets World," Trina McGee popped up in several more film and television roles. In 2002, she appeared on an episode of "So Little Time" alongside fellow '90s icons Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Later that year, she guest-starred on an episode of "The Hughleys." McGee also graced the silver screen, playing the role of Cinnamon on "Friday After Next." She briefly used the stage name Tekla Ruchi before returning to her given name in 2007.
These days, McGee has greatly expanded her role within the entertainment industry. Not only is she an actor, but she has also earned credits as a director, casting director, and composer. In 2015, McGee took the plunge into film production. "I have about three movies on the table that are produced by my own production company where you see a very different Trina McGee," she told Perez TV. "And I get to play all the roles that I've always been trained and been ready to do ... they're very wild, risqué, racy movies." In 2016, McGee co-wrote, produced, and directed a film titled "Confessions of Isabella." The actor followed that up with "Sins of the Guilty," which she co-wrote with her husband Marcello Thedford. McGee also starred in the film, while Thedford served as the director.
Trina McGee appeared on the Boy Meets World spin-off Girl Meets World
"Boy Meets World" captured a new generation of fans when Disney released a spin-off of the series titled "Girl Meets World." The show ran from 2014 to 2017 and focused on Riley Matthews, the tween daughter of Cory and Topanga. "Girl Meets World" featured a mix of original cast members like Rider Strong, Will Friedel, and Lee Norris.
The show featured numerous callbacks to original storylines, including the romantic saga between Shawn and Angela. In 2015, Trina McGee reprised her role as Angela for an episode titled "Girl Meets Hurricane" — and at long last, fans finally got their "Shawngela" moment. Speaking with 1966 Magazine in 2014, McGee revealed that the episode would bring long-awaited closure to Angela and Shawn's relationship. "I've been told the story line but I'm not really allowed to speak about it," she dished. "But it's gonna be pretty juicy."
The cast also featured a few notable franchise newbies: Rowan Blanchard played Riley, and ad-lib queen Sabrina Carpenter played Riley's BFF, Maya. In November 2015, McGee chatted with CHRISTYreports about her experience working on the set of "Girl Meets World." The actor stated that she didn't feel out of place among the younger cast members — in fact, she was thrilled to make room for the next batch of talent. "That's just life. It's bound to happen," McGee shared. "Somebody's gotta pass on the knowledge and pass on the world to the younger generation. It feels really natural."
Trina McGee reconnected with some of her co-stars in 2020
Cory and Topanga may have been the star couple on "Boy Meets World," but many fans viewed Angela and Shawn as the epitome of relationship goals. Perhaps that's why so many hearts broke when Angela moved to Europe, effectively robbing the couple of their happy ending. After leaving "Boy Meets World," Trina McGee had little to say about her time on the show — that is, until 2020, when she opened up about the racism and hostility she experienced behind the scenes. In a conversation with Yahoo! Entertainment, McGee revealed that her former co-star Will Friedle had given her the nickname "Aunt Jemima." The actor also took to X, formerly Twitter, to talk about how she'd been coldly and unceremoniously booted from the show.
Shortly after McGee's statement, the actor received a lengthy apology letter from Friedle. Danielle Fishel also issued an apology. In an X post, Fishel admitted to being "rude, cold, and distant" during McGee's guest appearance on "Girl Meets World." The actor wrote, "Trina and I spoke over a month ago and she gracefully accepted my apology."
Since their reconciliation, McGee has grown closer than ever to her "Boy Meets World" co-stars. In 2022, she appeared on the "Pod Meets World" podcast alongside Fishel, Friedel, and Rider Strong. McGee and her fellow "Boy Meets World" actors have also reunited for several installments of 90s Con — all except for Ben Savage, who has seemingly disappeared from the lives of his former co-stars.
She teamed up with Danielle Fishel again
As "Boy Meets World" fans will remember, Trina McGee and Danielle Fishel played an iconic BFF duo on the series. Despite their tumultuous real-life history, the actors made amends in 2020 and have been close ever since. Today, their friendship is so wholesome that it might give Angela and Topanga a run for their money. In 2023, McGee posted an adorable TikTok video of herself dancing with Fishel. The TV star has also credited Fishel as one of her greatest supporters. "I really enjoy Danielle greatly as an adult," McGee said on "The Tamron Hall Show." "Our adult relationship is really nice, and we've shared with each other our triumphs and our tragedies."
In 2023, McGee and Fishel reunited on-set for the first time since "Boy Meets World." This time around, they worked together on the movie "Classmates" which aired on the Tubi network. "Classmates" was written by Fishel's husband Jensen Karp and directed by Fishel herself. McGee joined the cast as Thalia, the mother of one of the film's main characters. Speaking to TV Insider in 2023, Fishel said McGee was her first choice for the role. "She was really excited to play a loving mother to a college student, it really meant a lot to her," Fishel gushed. "One of her own children is in college now, so it was also very close to her heart. It was great for us to work together again."
Trina McGee moved to Belize in 2023
Since leaving "Boy Meets World," Trina McGee has experienced plenty of ebbs and flows in her acting career — however, her personal life seems to be flourishing. In 2022, the actor moved to Belize with her husband Marcello Thedford. The pair created a TikTok account to document their adventures in the Central American country. In November 2023, the couple purchased land and made plans to build an eco resort. McGee shared a video of the property, which features a lush jungle scape and a sparkling cenote. The pair also acquired a storefront and began renovating it into a cafe.
In a 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, McGee revealed that she found a sense of renewal after moving to Belize. During her time there, she embraced a holistic lifestyle and learned about herbalism from local indigenous people. Speaking about her newfound way of life, McGee explained, "The number one thing for me is to not partake in any stress and stay away from negativity as much as I can."
Trina McGee spoke out about her miscarriage at age 54
In June 2024, Trina McGee made headlines when she announced that she was expecting a baby with her husband Marcello Thedford. McGee shared the joyous news on Instagram, writing, "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."
Tragically, McGee's pregnancy bliss didn't last long. In September 2024, the actor revealed that she'd suffered a miscarriage. "I did lose the baby," McGee shared during a segment on "The Tamron Hall Show." "It wasn't expected. It was closer to the end of the first trimester." Although she was devastated by the loss, McGee stated that she also felt grateful that she'd been able to conceive.
In the wake of her miscarriage, McGee felt depressed and grief-stricken. "There's so many things that come when you really want a family and you want your family to be complete," she explained. "There's so many dreams that you have. And, yeah, it was very hard to face the fact that that's not going to happen at this point in the junction." In spite of their heartache, McGee and her husband said they hadn't given up on their dream of welcoming a new baby. The couple also revealed that they'd recently become foster parents to a little girl in Belize.