Why JD Vance's Wife Usha Always Has A Massive Book With Her

In the lead up to the U.S. presidential election, the candidates and their families were as visible as ever. Usha Vance was often seen at husband JD Vance's side, along with their children — and a book. Usha is quite the reader, just like her young son. "[O]ur now 7-year-old [Ewan] decided in the spring that he was obsessed with mythology. He picked up a child's version of 'The Odyssey' and then 'The Iliad' and all these other things and became completely obsessed," Usha told NBC News. "So to keep up with him, I decided it was time to pick 'The Iliad' up myself." Campaigning can be quite the odyssey itself, of course, so there's no doubt Homer's works offered valuable insights for the Vance family.

Like any voracious reader, Usha always has a book by her side. How better to pass a long flight on the campaign trail than with a good page-turner? Usha is often photographed boarding planes with a book in hand. NBC News noted Usha has also been seen carrying "In the Woods" by Tana French, "North Woods" by Daniel Mason, and "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr, suggesting she enjoys ripping through a renowned bestseller just as much as anyone.

A 2022 New York Times profile mentioned Usha used to be active on Goodreads, a platform for readers to rate books and curate lists of titles they want to read. The Times listed authors Zadie Smith, Jonathan Safran Foer, Vladimir Nabokov, Nina Burleigh, and Nicholas Kristof as authors Usha read and posted about on Goodreads before her account went dormant, showing she's been a reader with a wide range of interests all along.

