On November 7, Queen Camilla, who is married to King Charles III, was absent from the yearly Field of Remembrance ceremony due to health issues, and in her place was Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester. Birgitte married Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, in 1972 and has taken the responsibility of being a support system to the royal family during events. Still, she has stayed out of the public eye for the most part. Camilla, who lives a lavish life, did not attend 2024's Field of Remembrance due to a chest infection, which she is still recuperating from.

Advertisement

Prior to the announcement that Queen Camilla would not appear at the Remembrance Day event, which honors Armed Forces members in the UK who died during wartime battles, she was busy on a tour across Australia and Samoa. During the tour, Camilla was seen getting emotional while Prince Charles spoke about the fact that he will not live forever. Right before it was revealed that she would withdraw from royal duties to focus on her health, Camilla was also spotted without wearing shoes following a hard day of making appearances around Australia, indicating that something else may have been wrong in addition to the Queen's chest infection.