Everything We Know About Queen Camilla's Latest Health Scare
On November 7, Queen Camilla, who is married to King Charles III, was absent from the yearly Field of Remembrance ceremony due to health issues, and in her place was Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester. Birgitte married Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, in 1972 and has taken the responsibility of being a support system to the royal family during events. Still, she has stayed out of the public eye for the most part. Camilla, who lives a lavish life, did not attend 2024's Field of Remembrance due to a chest infection, which she is still recuperating from.
Prior to the announcement that Queen Camilla would not appear at the Remembrance Day event, which honors Armed Forces members in the UK who died during wartime battles, she was busy on a tour across Australia and Samoa. During the tour, Camilla was seen getting emotional while Prince Charles spoke about the fact that he will not live forever. Right before it was revealed that she would withdraw from royal duties to focus on her health, Camilla was also spotted without wearing shoes following a hard day of making appearances around Australia, indicating that something else may have been wrong in addition to the Queen's chest infection.
How long will Queen Camilla be recovering from her illness?
Buckingham Palace officially announced on November 5, 2024, that Queen Camilla would not be in attendance at the Remembrance Day event hosted by charity The Poppy Factory and held at Westminster Abbey on November 7, 2024. "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest. With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal," the statement read (via BBC). "She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."
Queen Camilla is expected to recover fairly quickly from what is most likely a brief illness that she developed during her tour, which included a layover in India. While she will miss an event at Buckingham Palace celebrating participants of the Olympics and Paralympics also on November 7, Queen Camilla is expected to heal and return to her regular appearances by the weekend of November 8, 2024. Camilla is expected to be present at two additional Remembrance Day events, one of which will be held at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on November 10, 2024. Until then, the public will be blessed with the appearance of the Denmark-born Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester.