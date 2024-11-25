Inside Cher And Meryl Streep's Longtime Friendship

Hollywood's rich history of iconic superstar friendships is treasured and beloved — and they don't come much more star-studded than timeless talents Meryl Streep and Cher. While their close friendship might not be as well publicized as Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's or Brad Pitt and George Clooney's, both Streep and Cher are titans of the stage and screen with a bond that has lasted over four decades.

The screen legends first met on the set of the 1983 drama "Silkwood," in which Streep played Karen Silkwood, a real-life union activist and nuclear whistle-blower, and Cher starred as Karen's best friend, Dolly Pelliker. During a recent appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in March 2024, Cher reflected on how nervous she was to act alongside Streep. "I was packing my bag, and then I started unpacking it, and my sister kept packing it," Cher recalled. "I went, 'I cannot go make a movie with Meryl Streep, okay?'"

By the time they were shooting "Silkwood," Streep had already won two Oscars for "Kramer vs. Kramer" and "Sophie's Choice," and she had been nominated for two others — so, Cher's nerves were understandable. However, the famed songstress (and iconic Twitterer) said her first impression changed everything. "I get to Texas, and a woman comes at me with wide, white hair and a white dress. She puts her arms around me, and she says, 'I'm so glad you're here,' and it was her," Cher recalled. "From then on, we were joined at the hip. We've been friends all this time."

