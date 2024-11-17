The Sweet Way Travis Kelce Eased Gracie Abrams' Nerves During Her Taylor Swift Eras Tour Debut
Dating a world famous popstar isn't easy. Just look at the pressures Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face on a day-to-day basis. It's got to be quite the challenge, but it seems Kelce is handling it like a champ. Despite his own busy career in the NFL, he goes out of his way to attend as many of Taylor's Eras tour concerts as he can and he's also been super friendly with all of her closest confidantes. Oh, yeah, did we mention he even made a surprise appearance as a back dancer for one of her London shows at Wembley Stadium?
Gracie Abrams, who is known to be very close with Taylor, prepared to debut their duet, "Us" at one of her London shows. Kelce was also at that night's show, this time, not just to watch, but to make his big stage debut. As Gracie and Travis were to make surprise appearances on stage, with Kelce scheduled a few songs ahead of the "Close to You" star, they shared a sweet moment in the tent together.
On an appearance on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1, Abrams seemed to have had a lighthearted yet memorable interaction with the NFL superstar in the tent. When asked jokingly by one of the hosts whether she helped Kelce get his outfit on for his debut, the "Close to You" star laughed with the hosts. She said that while she didn't get him ready for his big debut, Kelce went out of his way to give Abrams a good laugh to ease her nerves before she went on stage as he told her, "I'll mess up, so you look really good." Most definitely a green flag.
Travis Kelce has won over so many of Taylor's beloved friends and fans
While the most important thing in a relationship is the two people in it, the approval of one's partner by loved ones also plays a crucial role in the fate of the relationship. Luckily, despite bad first impressions, it seems Travis Kelce has won over the hearts and approvals of many of Taylor Swift's friends and fans. In the beginning, Swifties were going around investigating Kelce, and her friends weren't letting their guards down either. A source told Life & Style they were concerned he might be "just some cocky athlete, and warned [Taylor] to be careful." Then, the insider source claimed the friends had "been proven wrong. Everyone absolutely loves Travis now." So, it seems like Travis is winning over Swift's closest friends with his charm. He's also gotten the stamp of approval from some Swifties, too.
From the very beginning of their high-profile relationship, Swift and her beau have had quite the wild ride. From having to debunk the rumor of a breakup contract existing to silly rumors of Kelce's brother Jason Kelce falling asleep at an Eras tour show, they've been the center of attention for quite some time. While it was alleged some of her past partners, like Joe Alwyn, struggled with Taylor's level of fame, Kelce seems to know how to embrace it while having fun. He even seems secure in his relationship with one of the world's most famous pop stars.