The Sweet Way Travis Kelce Eased Gracie Abrams' Nerves During Her Taylor Swift Eras Tour Debut

Dating a world famous popstar isn't easy. Just look at the pressures Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face on a day-to-day basis. It's got to be quite the challenge, but it seems Kelce is handling it like a champ. Despite his own busy career in the NFL, he goes out of his way to attend as many of Taylor's Eras tour concerts as he can and he's also been super friendly with all of her closest confidantes. Oh, yeah, did we mention he even made a surprise appearance as a back dancer for one of her London shows at Wembley Stadium?

Advertisement

Gracie Abrams, who is known to be very close with Taylor, prepared to debut their duet, "Us" at one of her London shows. Kelce was also at that night's show, this time, not just to watch, but to make his big stage debut. As Gracie and Travis were to make surprise appearances on stage, with Kelce scheduled a few songs ahead of the "Close to You" star, they shared a sweet moment in the tent together.

On an appearance on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1, Abrams seemed to have had a lighthearted yet memorable interaction with the NFL superstar in the tent. When asked jokingly by one of the hosts whether she helped Kelce get his outfit on for his debut, the "Close to You" star laughed with the hosts. She said that while she didn't get him ready for his big debut, Kelce went out of his way to give Abrams a good laugh to ease her nerves before she went on stage as he told her, "I'll mess up, so you look really good." Most definitely a green flag.

Advertisement