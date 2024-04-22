The Ultimate Sign Travis Kelce Is Secure In His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Swifties listening to Taylor Swift's 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department," are thrilled certain songs seem to be about her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Their relationship, like many of Swift's prior romantic connections, caught the public's eye. Her dating life is a hot topic, as Swift often writes about her real-life experiences in her songs. For example, some of Swift's previous boyfriends were written about in "The Tortured Poets Department." That would bother some boyfriends, but not Kelce.

A Daily Mail insider said Swift and Kelce discussed the meanings behind "The Tortured Poets Department" songs before its release. The insider continued, "He has a few favorites — 'Down Bad' and 'Loml' — but he also loves everything he has heard. Why wouldn't he?" Kelce isn't sweating about Swift's songs chronicling beaus from years past. "If it is about Joe, or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn't pay any attention to be jealous," the insider said. "He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes."

The source said Kelce is a staunch supporter and fan of Swift's work and added, "Joe or any of her exes is not of concern to him whatsoever." Kelce was going to buy "The Tortured Poets Department," and the source also reported Kelce was planning something special for Swift in honor of its release.