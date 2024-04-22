The Ultimate Sign Travis Kelce Is Secure In His Relationship With Taylor Swift
Swifties listening to Taylor Swift's 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department," are thrilled certain songs seem to be about her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Their relationship, like many of Swift's prior romantic connections, caught the public's eye. Her dating life is a hot topic, as Swift often writes about her real-life experiences in her songs. For example, some of Swift's previous boyfriends were written about in "The Tortured Poets Department." That would bother some boyfriends, but not Kelce.
A Daily Mail insider said Swift and Kelce discussed the meanings behind "The Tortured Poets Department" songs before its release. The insider continued, "He has a few favorites — 'Down Bad' and 'Loml' — but he also loves everything he has heard. Why wouldn't he?" Kelce isn't sweating about Swift's songs chronicling beaus from years past. "If it is about Joe, or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn't pay any attention to be jealous," the insider said. "He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes."
The source said Kelce is a staunch supporter and fan of Swift's work and added, "Joe or any of her exes is not of concern to him whatsoever." Kelce was going to buy "The Tortured Poets Department," and the source also reported Kelce was planning something special for Swift in honor of its release.
Kelce spoke highly of Swift and her musical talents
Even without a Taylor Swift connection, Travis Kelce is quite famous himself as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team. While Kelce was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight in April 2024 to discuss the May 2024 Kelce Jam event, he raved about Swift's musical abilities and her connection to music. Travis seemed to allude to her prolific songwriting process, telling interviewer Nischelle Turner, "She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me."
Kelce and Turner also discussed the European leg of the Eras Tour. The football star hinted that he would be back to watch Swift's show there after seeing it at a handful of other locations across the world. Kelce also said, "We're both very career-driven," and said how they're showing up for each other while they succeed in their respective fields: "We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her — and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season — it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay." Swift's attendance at many of Kelce's football games proves their support is a two-way street.
Swift said she and Kelce are 'proud of each other'
In Taylor Swift's Time interview from 2023 after she was named Person of the Year, she spoke about the support she and Travis Kelce have for each other's careers and gave readers insight into when their relationship began.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift said, referring to the moment on his "New Heights" podcast. Travis told his brother and co-host Jason Kelce he wasn't able to meet Swift and give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he saw the Eras Tour. Their relationship started earlier than anyone knew because Swift told Time they began seeing each other after that. They already were dating when she went to a Chiefs game for the first time. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," Swift added.
Swift also talked about not shying away from publicly supporting Travis, and vice versa: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."