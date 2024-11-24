Liz Gillies And Her Husband Michael Corcoran Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

Elizabeth "Liz" Gillies' relationship with her husband Michael Corcoran seems to only get stronger over time. More than a decade after they began dating and four years into their marriage, the "Dynasty" star continued gushing about the successful composer in interviews, and the glimpses she provided into their sweet home life made it clear that the couple is still just as in love as they were the day they tied the knot in August 2020. "We laugh at all the same things, we love the same shows, we're madly in love with our dogs. I wouldn't trade it for anything," Gillies told People in November 2024. However, she and Corcoran have faced major doubts since the moment they went public with their romance.

In particular, naysayers note how quickly their relationship progressed. The Nickelodeon alum confessed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2015 that it only took around two weeks of dating for them to move in together. Gillies joked that their relationship didn't seem like one that would last as a result, quipping sarcastically: "It always works out if you do that." But the main reason why some fans remain uncomfortable about Gillies being with Corcoran is their massive age gap and how young she was when they first got together.

Corcoran is 20 years older than the singer and actor. They initially met on the set of "Victorious" when Gillies, who played resident bad girl Jade West, was around 16 and they worked closely with each other because he was a composer on the wacky sitcom. But they didn't actually develop a romantic relationship until late 2012, around the time "Victorious" was cancelled. Still, she was only 19 when they started dating, while the record producer was already 40, leading to speculation that he allegedly groomed her.

