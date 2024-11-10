Everything To Know About Khloé Kardashian's Stint In Jail

The Kardashian sisters can usually be found on red carpets, posing for photoshoots, or filming their hit reality show inside a fake family home that notably didn't actually belong to matriarch Kris Jenner. Rarely are they seen pacing a prison cell. But as it transpires, even jail time counts as a must-watch moment in the Kardashian universe. In a hilarious highlight from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," middle sister Khloé Kardashian's brief brush with the law went completely off-script.

The Good American founder was arrested in 2007 for driving under the influence. Luckily, no one was harmed, so her punishment seemed manageable at first; Khloé was sentenced to community service and ordered to complete an alcohol education course too. But things took a turn for the worse when she failed to meet these conditions. Citing her busy schedule, Khloé missed several sessions of the court-mandated training.

From reality star to reality check, her failure to complete the program landed her a harsher punishment, with the California courts sentencing Khloé to 30 days in jail. An episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" even saw the family driving her to Lynwood Correctional Facility. When Kim Kardashian couldn't stop taking selfies, an exasperated Jenner said: "Kim, will you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail."

