Everything To Know About Khloé Kardashian's Stint In Jail
The Kardashian sisters can usually be found on red carpets, posing for photoshoots, or filming their hit reality show inside a fake family home that notably didn't actually belong to matriarch Kris Jenner. Rarely are they seen pacing a prison cell. But as it transpires, even jail time counts as a must-watch moment in the Kardashian universe. In a hilarious highlight from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," middle sister Khloé Kardashian's brief brush with the law went completely off-script.
The Good American founder was arrested in 2007 for driving under the influence. Luckily, no one was harmed, so her punishment seemed manageable at first; Khloé was sentenced to community service and ordered to complete an alcohol education course too. But things took a turn for the worse when she failed to meet these conditions. Citing her busy schedule, Khloé missed several sessions of the court-mandated training.
From reality star to reality check, her failure to complete the program landed her a harsher punishment, with the California courts sentencing Khloé to 30 days in jail. An episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" even saw the family driving her to Lynwood Correctional Facility. When Kim Kardashian couldn't stop taking selfies, an exasperated Jenner said: "Kim, will you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail."
Khloé Kardashian's brief stint behind bars
Though Khloé Kardashian was supposed to serve 30 days in jail, her actual time in the slammer was far shorter than the sister squad expected. In a twist that often happens with non-violent offenders, overcrowding in the jail led to her early release. The reality star was out in less than three hours — barely enough time for the gravity of her situation to truly sink in. In the years since the incident, Khloé has made it clear that she has moved on from her past mistake. On a later episode of their revamped TV show, "The Kardashians," she admitted that it wasn't smart, warning viewers never to drink and drive.
Reflecting on the scary ordeal, Khloé ultimately reasoned, "I've never been to jail since, so I've learned my lesson" (via TikTok). And just in case anyone ever doubted the Kardashians' commitment to staying glam even in the bleakest of circumstances, the show revealed that dedicated "momager" Kris Jenner went so far as to frame Khloé's booking photo, which showed the then 24-year-old with a full face of makeup and artfully styled hair, just as we'd expect from the famous family (BFF Malika Haqq actually did her hair shortly beforehand). Trust the Kardashians to take a mugshot and make it fashion.