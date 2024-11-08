Ted Cruz's Daughter Crowned Shadiest Political Kid With Reaction To Trump Win (Take A Seat, Ivanka)

Senator Ted Cruz may have won his reelection as Senator of Texas, but his daughter is the one getting a whole lot of attention after election night. After Cruz was declared the winner by several media outlets on November 5, 2024, he took to the podium in Houston to give a victory speech. Joining him on stage were his wife Heidi, and the couple's two daughters, Caroline and Catherine. Caroline, the oldest at age 16, was wearing a metallic red body-con dress, but it wasn't only her wardrobe that made her stand out.

Advertisement

During his speech, Ted talked about the presidential race, which had yet to be called. "And I believe and hope and I pray that Donald Trump will be reelected as President of the United States," he said. The crowd cheered and clapped, as did the people on the stage surrounding the senator — except for Caroline and Catherine.

Ted Cruz's daughter makes a face when her dad mentions Trump. She then tells her mom not to clap for Trump – "Don't clap for that." Trump attacked Heidi Cruz's appearance in 2016.

pic.twitter.com/N0Qv8G9prb — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 8, 2024

When Ted mentioned Trump's name, Caroline could be seen twisting her lips and tilting her head to the side, a motion that looked like she very much was not in favor of Trump winning. She also noticed that her mom, Heidi, was clapping. Caroline turned to her mother and told her, "Don't clap for that."

Advertisement