Ted Cruz's Daughter Crowned Shadiest Political Kid With Reaction To Trump Win (Take A Seat, Ivanka)
Senator Ted Cruz may have won his reelection as Senator of Texas, but his daughter is the one getting a whole lot of attention after election night. After Cruz was declared the winner by several media outlets on November 5, 2024, he took to the podium in Houston to give a victory speech. Joining him on stage were his wife Heidi, and the couple's two daughters, Caroline and Catherine. Caroline, the oldest at age 16, was wearing a metallic red body-con dress, but it wasn't only her wardrobe that made her stand out.
During his speech, Ted talked about the presidential race, which had yet to be called. "And I believe and hope and I pray that Donald Trump will be reelected as President of the United States," he said. The crowd cheered and clapped, as did the people on the stage surrounding the senator — except for Caroline and Catherine.
Ted Cruz's daughter makes a face when her dad mentions Trump. She then tells her mom not to clap for Trump – "Don't clap for that."
Trump attacked Heidi Cruz's appearance in 2016.
pic.twitter.com/N0Qv8G9prb
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 8, 2024
When Ted mentioned Trump's name, Caroline could be seen twisting her lips and tilting her head to the side, a motion that looked like she very much was not in favor of Trump winning. She also noticed that her mom, Heidi, was clapping. Caroline turned to her mother and told her, "Don't clap for that."
Caroline Cruz has her own opinions
Her anti-Donald Trump grimace isn't Caroline Cruz's first time being in the news. In January 2022, she posted a video on her TikTok account, talking about life as the daughter of a senator, her father Ted Cruz. "A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance," Advocate reports her as saying in the post, which has since been made private. "But I really disagree with most of his views."
Caroline's admonishment to her mom Heidi about not clapping for Donald may have also been related to having a bit of family pride. Ted and Donald have a complicated relationship, and in 2016, both men were campaigning to be the Republican candidate for President of the United States. The campaign took several nasty turns, including one that involved the candidate's wives, Heidi Cruz and Melania Trump. Donald re-posted a meme on Twitter (now X), comparing a photo of the two women's looks side by side. While Melania's photo was a glamour shot, Heidi's was a less flattering, in-motion snap with her mouth open. Trump wrote, "A picture is worth a thousand words." Heidi may have forgiven and forgotten, but her daughter evidently has not.
While Caroline's online accounts are no longer open for public viewing (something her father may want to consider, given Ted's many social media gaffes), she obviously has no trouble making her opinions known in other ways. It's amazing what one can convey with just a facial expression.