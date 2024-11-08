We Gave Donald Trump's Disastrous Tan To JD Vance & It's Disturbing
While JD Vance once called Donald Trump "America's Hitler," he is now preparing to act as his vice president. It seems that no matter what Vance's true feelings are about the incoming president, he's willing to change a lot in order to get ahead. So, how far will he go to be successful as Trump's sidekick? Would he be willing to adopt the divisive figure's infamous beauty routine?
It's no secret that Vance and Trump both share a penchant for caking on makeup. For Vance, it's his dark eyeliner, and for Trump, of course, it's his boldly unnatural foundation. We're so used to seeing Trump painted to look like a jack-o-lantern that it's easy to forget just how odd this choice really is. But, how would Vance look if he, too, orange-ified himself? Well, thanks to some exclusive photo editing by the Static Media photo team, we've got the answer. And, as you might expect, it's pretty strange, but there's something utterly fitting about it.
An unnatural tan transforms Vance into the perfect Trump crony
While we wish we could unsee the image of an overly tanned JD Vance, we have to admit — we couldn't imagine a better look for the VP during a Donald Trump presidency. Vance is completely transformed with a more orange-y hue, and he looks perfectly Trump-inspired. Even his natural skin tone peeking out around his eyes matches Trump's typical look — though, it seems that Vance might actually paint his ears to match his face, unlike his partner in crime.
After Trump's bronzed makeup seemed to get less drastic over the past few years, he really seemed to ramp up his makeup use as Election Day drew near. Now that the election is behind us, we can only guess that the makeup will remain intense. And, who knows — maybe it really will inspire Vance to update his own facial routine. Either way, let's just hope that Trump does't look at Vance's eyeliner one day and get any ideas.