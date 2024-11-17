Tragic Details About Hugh Hefner's Son Marston

Marston Hefner is the third of Hugh Hefner's four children. Born on April 9, 1990, he is the older of the two sons Hugh Hefner had with his second wife, Kimberley Conrad. Marston has mostly stayed out of the Playboy business, working instead as a writer and content creator. In a 2008 profile in GQ, he detailed what it was like growing up as the son of Hugh Hefner and living in the Playboy mansion for the first eight years of his life. At the time, the article presented Marston as a fairly grounded and uncontroversial young man.

However, only a few years later in 2012, he became embroiled in scandal, when he was arrested for attacking his then-girlfriend, Claire Sinclair, and charged with battery on a spouse. Sinclair, a Playboy Playmate, took to Twitter the day after the incident to thank fans for their support. She also sought and was granted an emergency restraining order against Marston, according to TMZ. In subsequent interviews, she referenced Marston's instability throughout their relationship. One month after the incident, Marston pled no contest to the charge of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and was ordered to seek domestic violence counseling for a year. He was also ordered to keep his distance from Sinclair for three years.

