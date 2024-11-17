Sabrina Carpenter's Worst-Dressed Moments

Sabrina Carpenter has accumulated an incredible following ever since her album "Short N' Sweet" made her a tiny (five feet to be exact), yet huge celebrity. In her new era of fame, Carpenter has brought with her a unique sense of style that has made her an icon. However, the "Taste" singer hasn't always had this chic fashion aesthetic.

Advertisement

Carpenter has been entangled in some of her most controversial moments because of her style — including the time she sported a black tulle mini dress in an esteemed Catholic church — but she has also brought a new wave of trends. Her pastels and babydoll dresses are a modern feminine twist on a retro mid-20th-century style movement. Her short hemlines and frilly skirts are now completely adored by Carpenter's fans and non-fans alike. However, before her music career kicked into overdrive, the former Disney star had a few fashion flops in her day.