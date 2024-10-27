Sabrina Carpenter's Most Controversial Moments

Sabrina Carpenter is working late because she's a singer, and likely so is her PR team because this pop star loves drama. She hit her big break in 2022 with the release of her album "Emails I Can't Send" and has been sitting pretty at the top of the charts ever since. She's become close with Taylor Swift and even found herself a boyfriend in actor Barry Keoghan.

However, as a former Disney Channel star, Carpenter isn't always the goody two shoes she once portrayed on "Girl Meets World" and has been known to turn heads with her actions. Take the case of her September 2024 performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, in which she was seen kissing a female backup dancer dressed as an alien. This bold move came just one day after the 2024 presidential debate in which Republican nominee Donald Trump claimed "illegal aliens" were getting "transgender operations" in prison. On X, formerly Twitter, fans were in awe of Carpenter's seemingly intentional nod to Trump's comment the night before. "She's so iconic for this. She just did the newest version of Madonna x Britney's moment," opined one fan.

Indeed, it seems that Carpenter loves to make a scene, but when you have the whole world watching you, not everyone is going to admire your every action. The singer has had plenty of controversial moments since launching her career.