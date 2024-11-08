Melania Trump's Worst Makeup Fails Yet

Former First Lady Melania Trump might have a high fashion background, but that hasn't stopped her from seemingly taking some questionable makeup cues from her bronzer-loving husband, President-elect Donald Trump. She tends to stick to a carefully defined makeup style, one that stays consistent across all appearances, that she developed in tandem with longtime makeup artist Nicole Bryl.

Advertisement

Like Donald Trump's daughters and daughters-in-law, Melania Trump has gravitated toward a particular feminine aesthetic that relies on classic, if dramatic, makeup styles and noticeable cosmetic enhancements. With the Trump family, more is more, and that applies to tanning products, fillers, and eyeshadow galore. Because of her political associations, even her style choices are the source of scrutiny and debate, and that includes her beauty preferences.

But while Melania Trump sticks to her favorite look, it hasn't always been perfect. These are some moments when her go-to face has been less than flawless — to the horror of beauty experts everywhere.