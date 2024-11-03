Trump May Have Finally Explained His Excessive Bronzer With Bizarre Rally Rant

Donald Trump's physical appearance gets almost as much attention as his policies. His skin color, in particular, has been widely scrutinized; a noted photographer recently theorized that Trump's bronzer use becomes more liberal (pardon the expression) in times of stress. Trump himself may have subtly revealed his own strategy during two November 1 rallies. In Warren, Michigan, the former president declared — per a clip on X , formerly Twitter — "I could have been on the best beaches in the world — I own the best beaches in the world. ...I could have had those waves smacking me in the face. That...beautiful white skin that I have would be nice and tan. I got the whitest skin because I never have time to go out in the sun. ...it could have been beautiful tan." The divisive politician went on to repeat the claim almost verbatim the same day in Salem, Virginia, saying, "I could have been standing on a beach, my beautiful white skin getting nice and tan."

Yet the clips clearly show his skin was anything but white — not one of Trump's many tan fails, but not the pale complexion he claims to have, either. It seems odd he's so determined to call attention to the subject, but there's a savvy reason behind his claims.