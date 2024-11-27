Everything Don Jr. Has Said About Pal JD Vance

The Trump administration has seen a few notable "bromances," with alliances forming between Donald Trump and figures like Elon Musk, who publicly sent Trump a message on Twitter when he was allowed back, and podcaster Joe Rogan. The latest to join this informal "boys' club" is Ohio Senator and now Vice President-elect JD Vance, who's also a former Trump skeptic turned strong supporter. As head of the Trump Foundation, Donald Trump Jr. enthusiastically endorsed Vance, especially since his father selected Vance as his running mate in the 2024 election.

The friendship between Donald Jr. and Vance has blossomed into a solid political partnership, marked by a series of public compliments and joint appearances. From initial interest to a campaign trail camaraderie, their relationship has been a fascinating evolution in conservative politics, as Trump Jr. repeatedly signals his admiration for the Ohio senator. Their relationship, though relatively new, has no shortage of accolades coming from the president-elect's oldest son to "Hillbilly Elegy" author.