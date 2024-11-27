Everything Don Jr. Has Said About Pal JD Vance
The Trump administration has seen a few notable "bromances," with alliances forming between Donald Trump and figures like Elon Musk, who publicly sent Trump a message on Twitter when he was allowed back, and podcaster Joe Rogan. The latest to join this informal "boys' club" is Ohio Senator and now Vice President-elect JD Vance, who's also a former Trump skeptic turned strong supporter. As head of the Trump Foundation, Donald Trump Jr. enthusiastically endorsed Vance, especially since his father selected Vance as his running mate in the 2024 election.
The friendship between Donald Jr. and Vance has blossomed into a solid political partnership, marked by a series of public compliments and joint appearances. From initial interest to a campaign trail camaraderie, their relationship has been a fascinating evolution in conservative politics, as Trump Jr. repeatedly signals his admiration for the Ohio senator. Their relationship, though relatively new, has no shortage of accolades coming from the president-elect's oldest son to "Hillbilly Elegy" author.
The call the changed everything
The relationship between Donald Trump Jr. and JD Vance had an interesting start, with a pivotal phone call setting the tone for what would later become a strong alliance. Andrew Surabian, an adviser to Trump Jr., mentioned to him that he was working with Vance's Super PAC. Trump Jr. had already read Vance's memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," and was intrigued.
"I read 'Hillbilly Elegy' and I really f*cking like that guy," Trump Jr. reportedly said (per Politico). However, he was also aware of Vance's past criticisms of Donald Trump Sr. during the 2016 election. "Is he on our team now?" Trump Jr. asked. Surabian confirmed that Vance had come around to support the Trump platform, and he then arranged a three-way call to clear the air. During the conversation, Trump Jr. asked Vance why he didn't support Trump in 2016, and by the time they hung up, Trump Jr. felt reassured in Vance's commitment. This call was a turning point, with Trump Jr. deciding to fully back Vance, ultimately leading to a closer partnership and seemingly a deep personal bond.
Trump Jr. likes Vance despite his comments about his father in 2016
Before JD Vance became a trusted ally and Donald Trump's choice for vice president, he had been a critic of the former president. During the 2016 campaign, Vance had made disparaging remarks about his current boss. " "I'm a 'Never Trump' guy," Vance said in 2016 on the "Charlie Rose" podcast. Vance also deleted a tweet where he said, "My God, what an idiot," referring to the presidential candidate at the time (via Politico).
Despite this, Donald Trump Jr. and his father were willing to look past these comments. Vance addressed the history with Trump directly when they first met. "I like you but you said some really nasty things about me," Trump Sr. reportedly said, with Vance quipping, "But you are one handsome son of a b*tch," (via Politico). This exchange broke the ice, and Trump Jr. soon echoed his father's willingness to move forward, indicating that Vance's story and dedication to conservative values outweighed his past criticisms. By 2024, any residual tension from these early criticisms seemed to have faded, making way for a strong political alliance.
A supportive start for JD Vance
After the initial hurdles in their relationship, Donald Trump Jr. quickly became one of JD Vance's biggest supporters, especially after Vance was selected as Donald Trump Sr.'s running mate in the 2024 election. During the Republican National Convention, Trump Jr. was vocal about his enthusiasm for the VP pick, saying, "The VP pick, I couldn't be happier. I don't think it's a secret that he's sort of been my guy," (via NBC News). This public endorsement highlighted Trump Jr.'s strong backing of Vance, especially significant given the complex history between them.
Donald Trump Sr. also shared his decision on Truth Social: "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," (via AP News). This moment marked a definitive alignment within the Trump family and solidified Vance's position in their inner circle.
Praising Vance's debate performance
As the campaign season progressed, Donald Trump Jr. continued to voice his admiration for Vance, especially following the vice-presidential debate in 2024. Despite some of Vance's brutal moments on CNN, Trump Jr. praised how Vance handled himself on the national stage. He shared his thoughts with reporters, saying, "I thought it was a masterclass performance, just flawless," (via NBC News).
Donald Trump Jr. also emphasized the personal bond he had developed with Vance, stating, "I've gotten to know him over the past few years, his life story, his background, he's just an incredible guy." This public endorsement of Vance's debate skills not only showcased Trump Jr.'s growing respect for his father's running mate, but also demonstrated his willingness to back Vance as a capable leader who could confidently represent conservative values on a national stage. Clearly, Vance has found a loyal super-fan in Donald Trump Jr.
On the campaign trail together
In November of 2024, as Election Day approached, Donald Trump Jr. joined JD Vance on the campaign trail, highlighting their partnership at a rally near Raleigh, North Carolina — a pivotal battleground in Donald Trump Sr.'s strategy. Introducing Trump Jr. to the crowd, Vance referred to him as "my dear friend, and the president's eldest son." Taking the podium, Trump Jr. reinforced his support with a rallying call, asking the audience, "How good has JD Vance been out there?," (via C-SPAN). This final joint appearance cemented their alliance and showcased Trump Jr.'s commitment to Vance.
Alas, the duo's performance proved to be effective, as his father ended up winning North Carolina's electoral votes, despite all the legal cases against President-elect Donald Trump. With no shortage of accolades pouring in from Trump Jr. and their evolving friendship on the national stage, the Trump-Vance bromance may just mark the beginning of a new era for the conservative movement.