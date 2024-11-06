JD Vance's Most Brutal Moments On CNN

The 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance has had his share of press and media attention since he was announced as Donald Trump's running mate. However, there are some weird things about JD Vance that can't be forgotten. One example is the way he flip-flopped on his opinion of Trump, since Vance used to be a very vocal critic of the former president.

Vance has also had a string of awkward moments on the campaign trail. Who can forget the horrendously awkward video of him attempting to order donuts, where the employees had the most tepid response to Vance being there? It even inspired Vance's rival Tim Walz to school him on how to properly order donuts and interact with possible future constituents.

It also seems like Vance's less-than-stellar people skills have been on display in some interviews he's done. Especially while speaking to CNN, some of Vance's on-camera appearances have been nothing short of brutal to watch.