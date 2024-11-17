Why A Fellow Soap Star Is Taking Kelly Monaco's General Hospital Exit With A Grain Of Salt
For 21 years, Kelly Monaco played Sam McCall on "General Hospital." In August 2024, the news dropped that Monaco would be leaving the sudser due to Sam being killed off. Soap Opera Network reported the news initially, and insiders told the outlet this decision shocked Monaco. However, another soap opera star isn't convinced that this is truly goodbye for Monaco and Sam.
Brandon Beemer played Shawn-Douglas Brady on "Days of Our Lives" from 2006 through 2023. After being booted from the show, he was brought back in 2024 to play Shawn-Douglas again.
In a November 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Beemer discussed the revolving door of soap star roles. "I don't think she's really fully leaving. I mean, who knows?" he said. Beemer then mentioned how actor Steve Burton unexpectedly returned to the soap world with roles on three different shows. Beemer continued, "At some point, when somebody leaves, [you say] 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry. You're gonna be unemployed for maybe a year.' You'll end up coming back, otherwise another soap is gonna pick [Monaco] up."
What has Monaco said so far about the situation?
Brandon Beemer's optimism may be a blessing for Kelly Monaco fans, who were displeased with the way Sam McCall's character had been written lately and with her death. Monaco's shock exit from "General Hospital" had fans calling out Cameron Mathison, thinking he wasn't a good fit for the show or his role as Drew Cain, which he stepped into in 2021.
The late Billy Miller previously portrayed Drew and Jason Morgan on "General Hospital." He left the show in 2019. Monaco made explosive claims about the 'truth' of her "General Hospital" exit in a social media comment that was later deleted, mentioning Miller in her response to another Instagram user speculating on why she was let go. She wrote (via Soap Hub), "When Billy Miller was fired, Sam's storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had. ... Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience. ... I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free."
Monaco later deleted a photo of her and some of her onscreen family that she'd shared on Instagram after filming with them the last time. According to Entertainment Weekly, the caption included the quote "still doesn't make any sense to me." Although as of writing it hasn't been explained why Monaco is gone from the sudser, her mother had an emotional reaction to Monaco's "General Hospital" exit.