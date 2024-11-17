Why A Fellow Soap Star Is Taking Kelly Monaco's General Hospital Exit With A Grain Of Salt

For 21 years, Kelly Monaco played Sam McCall on "General Hospital." In August 2024, the news dropped that Monaco would be leaving the sudser due to Sam being killed off. Soap Opera Network reported the news initially, and insiders told the outlet this decision shocked Monaco. However, another soap opera star isn't convinced that this is truly goodbye for Monaco and Sam.

Brandon Beemer played Shawn-Douglas Brady on "Days of Our Lives" from 2006 through 2023. After being booted from the show, he was brought back in 2024 to play Shawn-Douglas again.

In a November 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Beemer discussed the revolving door of soap star roles. "I don't think she's really fully leaving. I mean, who knows?" he said. Beemer then mentioned how actor Steve Burton unexpectedly returned to the soap world with roles on three different shows. Beemer continued, "At some point, when somebody leaves, [you say] 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry. You're gonna be unemployed for maybe a year.' You'll end up coming back, otherwise another soap is gonna pick [Monaco] up."