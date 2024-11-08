New Snap Of Barron Trump Shows Off A Side Of Him That's Rarely Seen
Whenever the camera has been on Barron Trump, the past and future first child has sometimes looked like he'd rather be anywhere else but where he's being photographed at. Barron's often serious, at times miserable, expression in some of his pictures has been a point of discussion on social media. Some have theorized that Barron simply isn't as comfortable with fame as his father, president-elect Donald Trump, who once built a solid entertainment career from his showmanship. "Maybe the kid doesn't like being in the spotlight," a Reddit user suggested.
Others quipped that Barron's own family was the source of his moody look. One comment in particular pointed out that Barron's mother, Melania Trump, sported a similar face when in front of the public eye. "The only smile I've ever seen on her was for a camera then immediately goes back to lemon pucker," the commenter theorized.
Barron Trump is a very bright 18 year old who played a big part in his father's stunning victory. pic.twitter.com/kPFSDEx0Yi
— Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 7, 2024
But Barron recently relaxed his poker face when he met Nigel Farage, a British politician who's an avid Donald Trump supporter. Recently, Farage posted a picture of himself and Barron on X, formerly known as Twitter, celebrating Donald's victory. But the real takeaway from the photo is that Barron is smiling more than ever, showing teeth and all, which might be the happiest he's looked on camera in a while. Barron certainly has a lot to be happy about with his father recently winning the election. Either that, or the youngest Trump child was just really excited about taking a picture with Farage.
Barron Trump has come out of his shell before
Despite the more stoic face Barron Trump has been known to put on for the press, there are times when the camera has caught glimpses of the NYU student's less serious side. During Donald Trump's first inauguration way back in 2016, Barron famously stole the show in the background when playing peekaboo with his baby nephew, Theodore Trump. Barron was only 10 years old at the time, and hadn't yet gone through the growth spurt that would see him dwarf even his father. Still, the camera managed to catch the rare human moment between the Trump family that melted hearts everywhere.
Not too long ago, Barron also did something pretty rare when he accepted a standing ovation at his father's rally on July 10, 2024. Granted, Donald, while on stage, mentioned his son during the speech, which prompted the celebratory response. But Barron played into it, standing up from his seat and waving at his father's supporters while offering them a tiny smirk of recognition. Although he still seemed a bit uncomfortable in the spotlight, it was clear he appreciated the praise. In any case, there's enough evidence of Barron loosening up to show he can be a much lighter personality. His more reserved public image might simply be the case of a growing teenager repeatedly thrust out of his comfort zone.