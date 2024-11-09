Tim Walz's Election Loss Didn't Stop Him From Taking One Last Brutal Dig At JD Vance

Following the results of the U.S. presidential election, current Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz have ended their campaign against President-Elect Donald Trump and his choice for VP, JD Vance. However, that didn't stop Minnesota Governor Walz — who emerged as a favorite among Democrats during the election cycle — from taking a parting shot at Vance, calling back to one of the VP-elect's campaign trail blunders.

Back in August 2024, Vance's campaign filmed him ordering doughnuts from Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta, Georgia. Things started uncomfortably enough, as the employees seemed relatively nonplussed by Vance's presence, with one openly saying she didn't want to be on camera. Then, when asked what kind of doughnuts he wanted, Vance simply requested "whatever makes sense." The now-infamous video garnered plenty of attention on social media, with many mocking Vance's apparent social awkwardness. Vance later apologized for the debacle, seemingly putting the blame on his staff in the process, per New York Magazine.

While addressing the American people following the 2024 presidential election, Gov. Walz assured that "even in the face of defeat and deep disappointment," he's "never felt more inspired" (via Twitter). Walz went on to discuss his own time on the campaign trail, saying, "I've made many new friends. I've learned a lot of new things. I ate way too much local food. But I can order doughnuts, people. I can order doughnuts."

