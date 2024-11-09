Tim Walz's Election Loss Didn't Stop Him From Taking One Last Brutal Dig At JD Vance
Following the results of the U.S. presidential election, current Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz have ended their campaign against President-Elect Donald Trump and his choice for VP, JD Vance. However, that didn't stop Minnesota Governor Walz — who emerged as a favorite among Democrats during the election cycle — from taking a parting shot at Vance, calling back to one of the VP-elect's campaign trail blunders.
Back in August 2024, Vance's campaign filmed him ordering doughnuts from Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta, Georgia. Things started uncomfortably enough, as the employees seemed relatively nonplussed by Vance's presence, with one openly saying she didn't want to be on camera. Then, when asked what kind of doughnuts he wanted, Vance simply requested "whatever makes sense." The now-infamous video garnered plenty of attention on social media, with many mocking Vance's apparent social awkwardness. Vance later apologized for the debacle, seemingly putting the blame on his staff in the process, per New York Magazine.
While addressing the American people following the 2024 presidential election, Gov. Walz assured that "even in the face of defeat and deep disappointment," he's "never felt more inspired" (via Twitter). Walz went on to discuss his own time on the campaign trail, saying, "I've made many new friends. I've learned a lot of new things. I ate way too much local food. But I can order doughnuts, people. I can order doughnuts."
Tim Walz has had fun at JD Vance's expense before
Walz's post-election comments aren't the first time he's poked fun at JD Vance for the doughnut shop incident. Back in September, Kamala Harris' campaign filmed the governor of Minnesota buying some sweet treats of his own at Cherry Hill Orchards and Farm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. After making his selections, Walz turned towards the camera and said, "Look at me, I have no problem picking out doughnuts."
That was also far from the only time Walz had a laugh at Vance's expense. As many will remember, a rumor began circulating in July 2024 that Vance had been intimate with a set of couch cushions during his youth. This story was falsely attributed to a passage in Vance's 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy." In reality, no such passage exists in Vance's book, but that didn't stop social media from taking the joke and running with it.
Gov. Walz took the joke mainstream in August, when he was announced as Harris' running mate. Walz wasted no time in challenging Vance to a debate, and proving that he was up to date on his memes. "I can't wait to debate the guy — that is, if he's willing to get off the couch and show up," Walz said at a Philadelphia rally (via USA Today). "See what I did there?"