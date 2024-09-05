Tim Walz Schools JD Vance On Ordering Donuts In Response To Viral Campaign Flop (And It's On Video)

It's been a few weeks since JD Vance, sporting a disastrous new haircut, visited Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta, GA, and got the internet buzzing. In case you missed it, the potential VP and his campaign team stopped in to the store to buy some donuts and somehow managed to have the most awkward conversation ever in the process. Apart from the fact that his idea of small talk was more like an interrogation, it was also clear that the workers did not want to talk to the controversial candidate. As one Reddit commenter put it, Vance had "all the charm of a police officer trying to get you to say something you'll contradict later." At one point, the senator said, "I'm JD Vance, I'm running for Vice President. Good to see you," and one of the sweet shop employees replied with a deadpan: "Okay."

Now, Kamala Harris's VP, Tim Walz, has taken a break from campaigning to slyly shade his flop stop. The former governor was filmed at Cherry Hill Orchards and Farm in Lancaster, PA, chatting and laughing with employees as he purchased some sweet treats. After spending a while discussing their products, he ordered a few pastries and joked, "Look at me, I have no problem picking out donuts."

Walz's video cuts a sharp contrast against Vance and brings back all the allegations of him being weird. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, also pointed out that the former teacher seems to be much better with people than his opponent. As one X commenter argued, "Not only can [Tim Walz] pick out donuts, he can actually have a conversation with those working there that isn't weird as hell."

