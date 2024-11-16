Taylor Swift's Past Comments On Diddy Haven't Aged Well
Ever since details about allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs became front-page news, many celebrities have scrambled to distance themselves from the music mogul and his questionable behavior. Several stars have even faced scrutiny based on what they've said about Diddy in the past and, unfortunately for Swifties, it appears Taylor Swift isn't above the fray. In 2011, the singer appeared on an episode of "The Rachael Ray Show" and made some positive comments about Diddy that definitely didn't age well.
While playing a rapid-fire quiz game on the show, Swift revealed that the controversial rapper was on her short list of celebrities that she would happily take to prom, a list which also included Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and other music industry titans. In a clip from her appearance (via YouTube), Swift holds up Diddy's photo as part of a group of ideal prom dates, explaining, "Diddy's really always been very nice to me." She then added, "I really [think] he would be fun to be in the prom group."
Unsurprisingly, netizens watching the resurfaced clip couldn't resist weighing in on Swift's now-cringeworthy comments. One said what we were all thinking: "Bet she wouldn't choose Diddy and JLo now!" Another netizen commented on how relatable Swift's prom super group line-up was for the time, admitting, "To be fair, fifteen years ago my choices probably would've been similar!" Swift would likely scratch Diddy off her list if she could go back to 2011, but her comments don't appear to point to a significant connection with him.
Swift has faced controversy over her associations before
Taylor Swift has faced some controversial moments over the years, but her unfortunate praise of Sean "Diddy" Combs was likely based on only having met him in passing. The two appear to have had very limited public interactions, and it's easy to label an acquaintance as "nice" if they have always been kind or polite in your occasional dealings with them. However, the "Fornight" singer has been called out by fans for her association with another celebrity who has made some questionable decisions: Brittany Mahomes. While many Swifties were willing to forgive Swift's 2011 Diddy comments, some were far less understanding of the singer's choice to warmly hug Mahomes at the 2024 US Open.
In late 2024, Mahomes faced backlash over her apparent support for Donald Trump, which even earned her a personal 'thank you' post on the former president's Truth Social (via X, formerly Twitter). Some Swift fans felt that her willingness to be seen with Mahomes at the US Open was a sign that the singer supports Mahomes' alleged political views. Netizens took the singer to task on X, with some pointing out that Swift opened the door to criticism by publicly discussing politics herself. For example, one user tweeted: "If Taylor didn't want fans to be upset about this kind of behavior she should've never made a big deal about her politics. We are literally just holding her to her word." Only time will tell if this friendly embrace ages as poorly as Swift's hypothetical prom date with Diddy.