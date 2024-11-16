Taylor Swift's Past Comments On Diddy Haven't Aged Well

Ever since details about allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs became front-page news, many celebrities have scrambled to distance themselves from the music mogul and his questionable behavior. Several stars have even faced scrutiny based on what they've said about Diddy in the past and, unfortunately for Swifties, it appears Taylor Swift isn't above the fray. In 2011, the singer appeared on an episode of "The Rachael Ray Show" and made some positive comments about Diddy that definitely didn't age well.

While playing a rapid-fire quiz game on the show, Swift revealed that the controversial rapper was on her short list of celebrities that she would happily take to prom, a list which also included Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and other music industry titans. In a clip from her appearance (via YouTube), Swift holds up Diddy's photo as part of a group of ideal prom dates, explaining, "Diddy's really always been very nice to me." She then added, "I really [think] he would be fun to be in the prom group."

Unsurprisingly, netizens watching the resurfaced clip couldn't resist weighing in on Swift's now-cringeworthy comments. One said what we were all thinking: "Bet she wouldn't choose Diddy and JLo now!" Another netizen commented on how relatable Swift's prom super group line-up was for the time, admitting, "To be fair, fifteen years ago my choices probably would've been similar!" Swift would likely scratch Diddy off her list if she could go back to 2011, but her comments don't appear to point to a significant connection with him.

