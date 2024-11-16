Barbra Streisand & Queen Elizabeth Look So Different In Throwback Pic Of The Time They Met

For many celebrities, few honors are as monumental as getting a chance to meet a member of the British monarchy. In 1975, Barbra Streisand's stunning transformation from nightclub singer to world-renowned performer was well underway, and she found herself having an audience with a Queen Elizabeth II. In a clip from the royal film premiere of "Funny Lady" (via YouTube), Streisand curtsies before the queen and the two exchange pleasantries. Over four decades later, after the heartbreaking death of Britain's longest reigning monarch, Streisand shared a photo of the occasion on Facebook. Streisand included a touching caption in honor of the late royal: "Sad to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant for us all. Respected around the world. May she rest in peace. Barbra."

In this throwback photo, the two women look completely different from how they've appeared in the years since their meeting. For example, although Streisand is frequently seen with her long hair on full display, her younger self wears a demure headscarf and cape in the photo that keep her flowing locks hidden from view. The queen's hair is also a major point of difference in the photo; in her younger years, she had thick, dark hair that is a stark contrast to the age-whitened hair she wore before her death. However, this wasn't the only time young Streisand met a member of the royal family; a year earlier, she also met the man who would someday become king.