What David Beckham Really Thinks About Wife Victoria's Diet Preferences
If you wanna be her lover, you've gotta love her strict diet. During a recent podcast appearance on "Ruthie's Table 4," David Beckham shared a peek into his wife's noshing habits, revealing that she's eaten the same meal almost every night of their 25-year marriage.
David himself is no stranger to dietary discipline after a two-decade-long soccer career, but his post-retirement relationship with food is worlds apart from Victoria's. "I get quite emotional about food and wine," he admitted, adding, "When I'm eating something great, I want everyone to try it." For Beckham, culinary moments are meant to be shared, but his wife's strict diet no doubt makes it a rare occurrence.
In fact, he still fondly remembers one of her rare deviations from the norm: "The only time she's probably ever shared something that's been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing," he explained. He even went so far as to call that night one of his favorite evenings. Clearly, Victoria Beckham is devoted to her regimen if she only had one cheat meal during her pregnancies with the Beckhams' four kids!
Victoria Beckham's strict diet and workout regimen
Following David Beckham's candid remarks, Victoria Beckham addressed the speculation around her eating habits, clarifying that her choices are less about restrictions and more about disciplined, balanced eating. "I mean, talk about making me sound boring!" she joked, adding, "What he meant is that he's never met anyone who's more disciplined with the way that they eat. I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing" (via HuffPost). With a focus on high-quality, nutritious food, her typical dinner is a combination of grilled fish and steamed vegetables, while Victoria Beckham's morning routine often includes egg whites and avocados.
Her discipline extends well beyond food as well. According to HuffPost, Beckham is equally dedicated to her rigorous fitness routine. Her workouts include an hour of strength training, thirty minutes of uphill cardio on a treadmill, and regular pilates sessions. "I can be quite extreme in anything I do," she admitted, "whether it's eating or working out or drinking or not drinking." This unwavering discipline in her fitness and nutrition has allowed her to maintain her iconic, slender look since her Spice Girls days.