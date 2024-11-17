What David Beckham Really Thinks About Wife Victoria's Diet Preferences

If you wanna be her lover, you've gotta love her strict diet. During a recent podcast appearance on "Ruthie's Table 4," David Beckham shared a peek into his wife's noshing habits, revealing that she's eaten the same meal almost every night of their 25-year marriage.

David himself is no stranger to dietary discipline after a two-decade-long soccer career, but his post-retirement relationship with food is worlds apart from Victoria's. "I get quite emotional about food and wine," he admitted, adding, "When I'm eating something great, I want everyone to try it." For Beckham, culinary moments are meant to be shared, but his wife's strict diet no doubt makes it a rare occurrence.

In fact, he still fondly remembers one of her rare deviations from the norm: "The only time she's probably ever shared something that's been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing," he explained. He even went so far as to call that night one of his favorite evenings. Clearly, Victoria Beckham is devoted to her regimen if she only had one cheat meal during her pregnancies with the Beckhams' four kids!

