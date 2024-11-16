Donald Trump is no stranger to reports of controversy and impropriety. Even before throwing his MAGA hat into the political arena, the Manhattan property magnate was a tabloid fixture and Page Six frequent flyer. Not surprisingly, the scandals increased in scale and volume as his political star rose. And as the Trump family began spending less time in the Big Apple and more in the Sunshine State, contretemps and controversies migrated with them.

Advertisement

The Trumps live large in Wall Street South. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner enjoy a life of leisure that mere mortals can only dream about. Eric and Lara Trump's Florida home really puts the P in palatial sprawling mansion. And, not to be outdone, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle kick back in a $9.7 million pad 20 miles down the road from daddy dearest.

Meanwhile, as with many things in Trump World, the truth about Donald and Melania Trump's life at Mar-a-Lago is a little hazy. The official line is that everything is peachy within their "Winter White House." However, now and then, a story surfaces that allows for a peek behind the orange curtain, revealing that something is rotten in the state of Alligator. From the ups and downs of Donald and Ron DeSantis' relationship to swastika boat parades to raids that go bump in the night, we're checking out the Trump family's biggest controversies in Florida.

Advertisement