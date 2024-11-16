Travis Kelce's Ex Shut Down A Major Rumor About Him
Breakups aren't easy no matter who you are, but they can be especially brutal when you're a celebrity. People who don't even know you will try to dissect your relationship, and if you yourself don't explain why you broke up, then fans will do it for you — whether it's the truth or not.
That's exactly what happened to Travis Kelce. People know a lot about the NFL tight end, but the cause of his breakup with Kayla Nicole isn't on the list of secrets that have been revealed. Kelce and Nicole had an on-and-off relationship for five years before ultimately calling it quits, and Kelce made it clear he is done with Nicole. However, rumors started swirling online that the duo broke up because Kelce was allegedly a cheapskate and wanted to split things evenly.
Nicole went on the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast and set the record straight. She point-blank asked host Angel Reese, "Do I look like I would go 50/50 on bills?" Reese said she didn't, to which Nicole rested her case. "Okay so yeah, that [rumor] was ridiculous," Nicole said, adding that penny-pinching was not a problem for the ex-couple. Furthermore, Nicole squashed the gossip on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Not sure where y'all got this nonsense from, but it's absurd and very false."
Travis Kelce also denied the rumors
When the Kansas City Chiefs star learned rumors were floating around that he was cheap and had forced Kayla Nicole to financially split everything, he vehemently rejected the accusations. Stopping by "The Pivot" podcast, Travis Kelce addressed the gossip. "How crazy is that?" he said, urging fans to not believe that nonsense.
Kelce explained how both he and Nicole had their own hefty bank accounts and successful careers, so they didn't need each other for financial support. "You've gotta be crazy if you think I'd never helped or gave her a couple dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food," Kelce said on the podcast. "We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about." Kelce considered the rumor to be outrageous.
The NFL superstar is worth a lot of money. Like, a lot. In 2021, Celebrity Net Worth claimed Kelce was worth $20 million. In 2024, only three years later, the outlet theorized Kelce had more than quadrupled that number to $90 million. To compare, Essentially Sports suggested Nicole had a net worth of $2 million as of 2023. While that number is much lower than $90 million, it's still more than enough for Nicole to comfortably support herself.