Travis Kelce's Ex Shut Down A Major Rumor About Him

Breakups aren't easy no matter who you are, but they can be especially brutal when you're a celebrity. People who don't even know you will try to dissect your relationship, and if you yourself don't explain why you broke up, then fans will do it for you — whether it's the truth or not.

That's exactly what happened to Travis Kelce. People know a lot about the NFL tight end, but the cause of his breakup with Kayla Nicole isn't on the list of secrets that have been revealed. Kelce and Nicole had an on-and-off relationship for five years before ultimately calling it quits, and Kelce made it clear he is done with Nicole. However, rumors started swirling online that the duo broke up because Kelce was allegedly a cheapskate and wanted to split things evenly.

Nicole went on the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast and set the record straight. She point-blank asked host Angel Reese, "Do I look like I would go 50/50 on bills?" Reese said she didn't, to which Nicole rested her case. "Okay so yeah, that [rumor] was ridiculous," Nicole said, adding that penny-pinching was not a problem for the ex-couple. Furthermore, Nicole squashed the gossip on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Not sure where y'all got this nonsense from, but it's absurd and very false."

