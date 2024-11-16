JD Vance Was An Extra On The TV Show That Made Hallmark's Bethany Joy Lenz Famous

Although JD Vance didn't offer any further details about his "One Tree Hill" appearance, like which episode of Hallmark star Bethany Joy Lenz's breakthrough series he was in, or when filming took place, the news itself seemed to strike a chord with the Wilmington crowd, who cheered after he shared the fun fact about his life pre-politics. The notion that he was in it, period, also provides a fun, or perhaps shocking, Easter egg for fans and new viewers alike to look out for next time they watch the series.

Vance is also no stranger to the entertainment world in general. Many know his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," was adapted into an Oscar-nominated biopic directed by "The Da Vinci Code" director Ron Howard. Though Lenz hasn't let on about how she feels about his appearance in one of her projects, Howard has made audiences aware of how he feels about the Vice President-elect's political career since he directed the movie. "To be honest, I was surprised," Howard told Variety in November 2022. "When I was getting to know [JD], we didn't talk politics because I wasn't interested in that about his life. I was interested in his childhood and navigating the particulars of his family and his culture so that's what we focused on in our conversation. To me, he struck me as a very moderate center-right kind of guy."

