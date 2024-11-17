All Of The Legal Drama Susan Sarandon Has Faced

Actor Susan Sarandon has become something of a controversial figure in the last few years due to her outspoken beliefs and political activism. For instance, remarks made amid the Israel-Hamas conflict resulted in her being dropped from the United Talent Agency just last year. The controversy revolved around a poorly phrased comment that she made while speaking at a Pro-Palestinian rally.

Advertisement

"There are a lot of people that are afraid, afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence," Sarandon said during the New York rally, per the New York Times, but the questionable phrasing prompted outrage online.

Sarandon has since apologized for her choice of words, clarifying that her comment was intended to encourage empathy for Muslim individuals living in the United States rather than express anti-semitic sentiments. However, the drama doesn't end there. The "Thelma and Louise" star has found herself at the center of several legal disputes over the years, including a lawsuit and two arrests.

Advertisement