All Of The Legal Drama Susan Sarandon Has Faced
Actor Susan Sarandon has become something of a controversial figure in the last few years due to her outspoken beliefs and political activism. For instance, remarks made amid the Israel-Hamas conflict resulted in her being dropped from the United Talent Agency just last year. The controversy revolved around a poorly phrased comment that she made while speaking at a Pro-Palestinian rally.
"There are a lot of people that are afraid, afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence," Sarandon said during the New York rally, per the New York Times, but the questionable phrasing prompted outrage online.
Sarandon has since apologized for her choice of words, clarifying that her comment was intended to encourage empathy for Muslim individuals living in the United States rather than express anti-semitic sentiments. However, the drama doesn't end there. The "Thelma and Louise" star has found herself at the center of several legal disputes over the years, including a lawsuit and two arrests.
Susan Sarandon takes a construction firm to court
Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon filed a lawsuit in 2023 against a construction firm over structural issues at her $2 million mansion. Sarandon purchased the 45-acre estate in 2018 and commissioned the home with environmental sustainability in mind. The property is located in Stamford, Vermont, and Sarandon intended for it to rely on green energy sources, including solar energy, geothermal energy, and well water.
The 78-year-old mother of three kids had invested in this massive property for retirement but found the home to possess "extensive problems" such as mold, a lack of insulation, an unfinished ceiling, and over 45 other concerns, as identified by engineers and contractors, via the complaint. According to the "Witches of Eastwick" star, the construction firm owner also "misrepresented his qualifications" (via Reuters). Additionally, Sarandon seeks damages based on inflated invoices and failure to address construction defects.
Ultimately, most would agree that Sarandon's lawsuit seems reasonably justifiable, unlike many other cases of Hollywood legal drama. Let's not forget that fellow A-listers such as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom boast a much longer history of legal troubles, including over property issues. That said, neither Perry nor Bloom have ever landed themselves in jail for standing up for their political beliefs — twice.
Susan Sarandon is no stranger to the law
Susan Sarandon's passion for politics led to a brief brush with the law in 2023 while protesting for a minimum wage increase in New York. The actor was placed in handcuffs and arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, alongside several other protesters. The demonstrators were released later that day following a court appearance.
What's more, the "Dead Man Walking" actor also ended up in the slammer in 2018 during a political protest in Washington, D.C. Sarandon and over 600 other women from the Women's March group were arrested while protesting against former president Donald Trump's immigration policy. This arrest came two years after a highly controversial statement and endorsement of Green Party candidate Jill Stein during the 2016 presidential election. "Fear of Donald Trump is not enough for me to support Clinton, with her record of corruption," Sarandon wrote in an open letter (via Newsweek). The actor much preferred Senator Bernie Sanders over Clinton, so her endorsement of Stein was not well received. Sarandon's comment even sparked a years-long feud with Debra Messing from the comedy series "Will & Grace."
The iconic "Rocky Horror Picture Show" star is an outspoken activist who isn't afraid to voice her opinions. Protesting alongside a member of the Hollywood elite appears encouraging to many, so it's easy to see why folks continue to stand by her despite all the negative press. That isn't to say that the actor always goes about it the best way.