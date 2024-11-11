Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Clarifies Tragic Rumor About Her Life Post-Election
Kamala Harris' loss against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election shocked people all over the world but those closest to the current vice president understandably took it the hardest. Harris' beloved step-daughter, Ella Emhoff, expressed her disappointment on social media, leading to speculation that she'd suffered some kind of breakdown and was undergoing treatment as a result. However, the outspoken activist clarified that she was doing just fine, while also asserting that there was nothing wrong with expressing your emotions during such a challenging time.
For the uninitiated, Emhoff was captured sobbing while Harris delivered her concession at Howard University and she also posted a photo of herself crying in an Instagram Story. "Truly no words. We are all going to get through this. It just f****** hurts like a b**** right now and that's OK," Emhoff captioned it (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Rumors started swirling that she'd been hospitalized because Harris' stepdaughter simply couldn't cope with the election results. But Emhoff quickly took to social media again to shut down MAGA conspiracy theorists and set the record straight.
"There's a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true. Also, f*** you if you're out there spreading that. There's nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying," she posted on her Instagram Stories, per People, with Ella adding that she was actually having fun with her dog too.
Ella Emhoff's mom also refuted the claims of her having a mental breakdown
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has faced some tragedies in her life but her supposedly having a mental breakdown was pure fiction. The rumors went viral on social media after several pro-Donald Trump accounts on X claimed that she had been admitted to a mental health facility in New York. It didn't take long for MAGA supporters to latch on, prompting Ella's own mother, Kerstin Emhoff, to refute the claim in a reply to the tweet. "More MAGA bs against my family. Leave my kids alone!!! Ella is doing great and spending a lovely day with her mom!" she wrote on X.
In a post on Ella's Substack account, Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff, posted on November 8, she acknowledged enduring "10 cycles of sadness, rage, and stress" after Trump defeated Harris in the 2024 presidential election. The writer encouraged her followers to experience all those negative emotions rather than shying away from them, and confirmed they could reach out to her if necessary. "I just want you all to know that I'm here for you," Ella noted. "This space has already felt so calming and special to me, and now, more than ever, I'm going to make it a space where we can all just relax and take our minds off things."
Harris' stepdaughter was visible throughout her campaign, and has been impressively open about her mental health struggles, so it stands to reason that she would continue to support fans following the devastating defeat.