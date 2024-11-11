Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Clarifies Tragic Rumor About Her Life Post-Election

Kamala Harris' loss against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election shocked people all over the world but those closest to the current vice president understandably took it the hardest. Harris' beloved step-daughter, Ella Emhoff, expressed her disappointment on social media, leading to speculation that she'd suffered some kind of breakdown and was undergoing treatment as a result. However, the outspoken activist clarified that she was doing just fine, while also asserting that there was nothing wrong with expressing your emotions during such a challenging time.

For the uninitiated, Emhoff was captured sobbing while Harris delivered her concession at Howard University and she also posted a photo of herself crying in an Instagram Story. "Truly no words. We are all going to get through this. It just f****** hurts like a b**** right now and that's OK," Emhoff captioned it (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Rumors started swirling that she'd been hospitalized because Harris' stepdaughter simply couldn't cope with the election results. But Emhoff quickly took to social media again to shut down MAGA conspiracy theorists and set the record straight.

"There's a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true. Also, f*** you if you're out there spreading that. There's nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying," she posted on her Instagram Stories, per People, with Ella adding that she was actually having fun with her dog too.

