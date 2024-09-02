Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Has Faced Some Tragedies

The press is fascinated by Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, who is a fashion designer and model. She first captured the media's attention with her head-turning fashion at the presidential inauguration in 2021, but her lavish life is not as charmed as it seems. Emhoff deals with persistent pain, thanks to a spinal condition she was born with. She took to Instagram in August 2024 to ask her followers for their best tips and treatments for chronic pain. "I was born with a tethered spine," Emhoff wrote in her Stories (via Newsweek). "[I] was in and out of doctors and PT for most of my adolescence. Got lower back surgery, grew a million inches, and now deal with chronic pain."

Advertisement

According to Cleveland Clinic, having a tethered spine means there's a malformation where the spinal canal and spinal cord meet. This is a condition you're born with which worsens as you age, since the stretching of the spinal cord eventually starts to inhibit blood flow, leading to unpleasant symptoms like muscle weakness, numbness, and loss of motor skills. This is likely why Emhoff had surgery as a child, but clearly, she's dealing with some long-term side effects.

Aside from trying to manage her chronic pain, Emhoff has also had to contend with her stepmother's political career, which brought with it a slew of challenges Emhoff probably never thought she would have to face, especially after Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Harris. This upended Emhoff's life even more.

Advertisement