Why Taylor Swift's Latest Chiefs Game Appearance Has Even Her Fans Turning On Her
On November 10, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Denver Broncos. The world's most famous WAG, Taylor Swift, was in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Her stylish red-and-black look for the game could be another of Swift's fashions fanning the flames of "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" release rumors, based on the colors being similar to the jumpsuit she's worn for the "Reputation" set during most of her Eras Tour. However, the internet is buzzing about her NFL game appearance for a different reason.
The game took place on the same day as the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Manchester, England. Swift swept the competition by earning four awards, including best artist, best live, and best U.S. act. She also took home the coveted award for best video alongside Post Malone for their collaboration "Fortnight." In a video acceptance speech, Swift said: "Hey guys, it's Taylor. I am coming to you from the Eras Tour and I'm so sad that I can't be with you tonight. But thank you so much for these amazing awards" (via X, formerly Twitter). The speech was seemingly filmed backstage at the Eras Tour some day prior to the MTV EMAs, due to Swift wearing one of her concert looks in the video.
However, since Swift was at a Chiefs game and not the Eras Tour the day of the awards show, some social media users called out her little white lie about being fully unavailable.
Has Taylor Swift been at the EMAs before?
Some fans on X thought it was funny that Taylor Swift's EMAs acceptance speech made it seem like she was performing at an Eras Tour show, when in reality she was enjoying herself at a Chiefs game. However, many pointed out how Swift's speech simply said she was at the Eras Tour at the time of recording the video — not that her Eras Tour was why she couldn't attend the EMAs. Her next Eras Tour date is on November 14 in Toronto, Canada.
One X user said, "some swifties shocked about taylor skipping the emas ..." and pointed out that Swift has only been to the EMAs twice. The first time was in 2012, when Swift got three awards and performed "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." The "Down Bad" singer's second time at the EMAs was a decade later in 2022, and she took home four awards. Perhaps that means fans will see her grace the EMAs with her presence again in 2032?
After Swift made her appearance at the Chiefs games, another X user brought up the theory Swifties have been holding onto and said, "taylor swift spotted at the chiefs game but she's supposed to be announcing rep tv at the mtv emas." If you're anxiously awaiting the album announcement too, check out the 10 best snapshots from Swift's "Reputation" era.