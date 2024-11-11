Why Taylor Swift's Latest Chiefs Game Appearance Has Even Her Fans Turning On Her

On November 10, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Denver Broncos. The world's most famous WAG, Taylor Swift, was in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Her stylish red-and-black look for the game could be another of Swift's fashions fanning the flames of "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" release rumors, based on the colors being similar to the jumpsuit she's worn for the "Reputation" set during most of her Eras Tour. However, the internet is buzzing about her NFL game appearance for a different reason.

The game took place on the same day as the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Manchester, England. Swift swept the competition by earning four awards, including best artist, best live, and best U.S. act. She also took home the coveted award for best video alongside Post Malone for their collaboration "Fortnight." In a video acceptance speech, Swift said: "Hey guys, it's Taylor. I am coming to you from the Eras Tour and I'm so sad that I can't be with you tonight. But thank you so much for these amazing awards" (via X, formerly Twitter). The speech was seemingly filmed backstage at the Eras Tour some day prior to the MTV EMAs, due to Swift wearing one of her concert looks in the video.

However, since Swift was at a Chiefs game and not the Eras Tour the day of the awards show, some social media users called out her little white lie about being fully unavailable.

