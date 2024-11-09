The 10 Best Throwback Pics From Taylor Swift's Reputation Era

In 2016, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West claimed that Taylor Swift approved the now-infamous crass lyric about her in West's song "Famous." They painted the situation to look like Swift was lying about not knowing. A social media firestorm followed, boosted by Kardashian tweeting, "Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!" (via X, formerly Twitter). The tweet accompanied snake emojis, which critics began commenting on Swift's own social media accounts.

That drama with Kardashian and West hurt Swift more than anyone ever knew, but she reclaimed the snake imagery the following year. In August 2017, Swift wiped her Instagram and Tumblr accounts clean. She also removed the profile photo on her Facebook and X accounts. Then, she shared three snake videos, leading up to the announcement of a new album: "Reputation."

The album touches on themes of betrayal and alludes to Swift's feelings on Kardashian and West. It also chronicles some of Swift's past relationships, primarily her relationship with her boyfriend at the time of the album's release, Joe Alwyn. "Reputation" is one of Swift's most popular albums, and it sparked the creation of the phrase "reputation era" to refer to a time when someone is knocked down, only to reinvent themselves and return with a new confidence. It also seemed to be the first time the word "era" was used to reference the aesthetic and release period of a Swift album, which eventually culminated in her Eras Tour. The "Reputation" era was definitely one of Swift's most iconic, as seen in photos taken during this time period.

