The Touching Detail In Kate Middleton's Remembrance Sunday Outfit You May Have Missed
In yet another major post-chemotherapy milestone, Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the annual Remembrance Sunday service on November 11. The event is held annually in remembrance of British and Commonwealth military personnel who died in wars and conflicts dating back to World War I. Although some of her looks have been surprisingly outdated, the ensemble the princess wore this year was spot-on and included a very meaningful detail: three red poppy pins. Many attendees wore one of the traditional pins, which are meant to honor fallen soldiers. The red poppy has been a Remembrance Sunday staple in the U.K. since the early 1920s. Royals are typically seen wearing one at the event.
However, Kate Middleton chose to go one step further and wear one pin for each of her great-grandmother's brothers. Sadly, all three died while fighting in World War I. This sweet homage to her late great-grandfathers is certainly touching, but the poppy pins weren't the only aspect of Kate's outfit that honored departed family members; her choice of dress was also very intentional, paying tribute to the mother-in-law she never had a chance to meet.
She also honored Princess Diana
As Kate Middleton's style has changed over the years, she has donned increasingly demure, fashionable looks. However, the stunning black dress she wore for Remembrance Sunday this year wasn't just an exercise in chic fashion; it had a special connection to Diana, Princess of Wales. The dress was a Catherine & Co. piece, a fashion house that was very close to Diana's heart. The virtual Princess Diana Museum highlights several of the most iconic dresses Diana wore from the designer, and a 2017 Kensington Palace exhibition also featured many of her memorable Catherine Walker outfits, demonstrating her strong affinity for the brand.
This subtle but touching tribute to her mother-in-law is perfectly on-brand for the princess who, along with her husband William, Prince of Wales, has been keeping Diana's memory alive since their engagement in 2010. As William shared in an interview that year (via On Demand News), he explained the sentimental origin of Kate's engagement ring: "It's a family ring, yes, it's my mother's engagement ring. So I thought it was quite nice [because] obviously she's not going be around to share any of the fun excitement of it [and] all that. This is my way of keeping her sort of close to it all." We're sure Diana would be honored to see her daughter-in-law adopting some of her personal style.