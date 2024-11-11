The Touching Detail In Kate Middleton's Remembrance Sunday Outfit You May Have Missed

In yet another major post-chemotherapy milestone, Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the annual Remembrance Sunday service on November 11. The event is held annually in remembrance of British and Commonwealth military personnel who died in wars and conflicts dating back to World War I. Although some of her looks have been surprisingly outdated, the ensemble the princess wore this year was spot-on and included a very meaningful detail: three red poppy pins. Many attendees wore one of the traditional pins, which are meant to honor fallen soldiers. The red poppy has been a Remembrance Sunday staple in the U.K. since the early 1920s. Royals are typically seen wearing one at the event.

However, Kate Middleton chose to go one step further and wear one pin for each of her great-grandmother's brothers. Sadly, all three died while fighting in World War I. This sweet homage to her late great-grandfathers is certainly touching, but the poppy pins weren't the only aspect of Kate's outfit that honored departed family members; her choice of dress was also very intentional, paying tribute to the mother-in-law she never had a chance to meet.