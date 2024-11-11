Throwback Pic Of Eric And Lara Trump On Their Wedding Day Proves How Much They've Changed
Donald Trump is big on winding back the clock. He loves to wax lyrical about bygone times when America was supposedly greater. And he's not the only one in the family who gets misty-eyed about the past. On November 8, Lara Trump posted a 2014 wedding pic of her and Eric Trump in honor of their 10th anniversary, and it's safe to say that they've changed as much as the MAGA movement believes the USA has.
In the photo, a young Eric, slicked back hair, strides confidently with Lara, long blonde locks flowing in the breeze. Her sinewy biceps are instantly identifiable, but aside from those, you'd struggle to work out who it is in the frothy, frilly white dress. Still, it's little surprise. Lara is completely unrecognizable in throwback pics from before her rumored plastic surgery. Photos of Eric from way back when compared to recent times, are also like night and day, in addition to being a testament to the power of good dentistry.
Lara's Instagram followers were totally feeling the love. "Happy Anniversary, and thank you both for just being wonderful! Thank you for your undying commitment to not just family, but to this country!" one gushed. "Eric truly picked a winner! You are a very impressive young woman...thanks for your hard work and your loyalty through thick and thin," another raved.
The couple who stumps together...
Lara Trump loves to share wedding day throwback photos. She posted a beautiful black and white shot on Facebook for their 2023 anniversary. "Nine years later and I'd marry you all over again today. It's funny how the fact that I had two broken wrists on our wedding day foreshadowed the crazy challenges that we would face together over the years. All of the craziness keeps making us stronger. Happy Anniversary, Eric Trump," she captioned the pic.
Meanwhile, it's not just the MAGA couple's appearance that's changed. Lara's life before marrying Eric was dramatically different from now. She seemingly had no interest in politics, with a degree in pastry arts under her belt and a flourishing career in broadcasting. Still, after the couple said "I do," Lara threw herself headfirst into the Trump orbit and rose through the political ranks to become the RNC co-chair.
When she's not laying the groundwork for Donald Trump's triumphant return to Washington in January 2025, she lives large in Florida. Eric and Lara's insanely lavish life is the stuff of dreams, with a multi-million dollar sprawling mansion in an exclusive private community down the road from daddy Donald, wardrobes stuffed with designer duds, luxury cars, and Aspen skiing vacays.