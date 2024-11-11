Throwback Pic Of Eric And Lara Trump On Their Wedding Day Proves How Much They've Changed

Donald Trump is big on winding back the clock. He loves to wax lyrical about bygone times when America was supposedly greater. And he's not the only one in the family who gets misty-eyed about the past. On November 8, Lara Trump posted a 2014 wedding pic of her and Eric Trump in honor of their 10th anniversary, and it's safe to say that they've changed as much as the MAGA movement believes the USA has.

Advertisement

In the photo, a young Eric, slicked back hair, strides confidently with Lara, long blonde locks flowing in the breeze. Her sinewy biceps are instantly identifiable, but aside from those, you'd struggle to work out who it is in the frothy, frilly white dress. Still, it's little surprise. Lara is completely unrecognizable in throwback pics from before her rumored plastic surgery. Photos of Eric from way back when compared to recent times, are also like night and day, in addition to being a testament to the power of good dentistry.

Lara's Instagram followers were totally feeling the love. "Happy Anniversary, and thank you both for just being wonderful! Thank you for your undying commitment to not just family, but to this country!" one gushed. "Eric truly picked a winner! You are a very impressive young woman...thanks for your hard work and your loyalty through thick and thin," another raved.

Advertisement