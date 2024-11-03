Lara Trump Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics Before Rumored Plastic Surgery
Ever since Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, emerged wearing a blue dress at the Republican National Convention (RNC), everyone has been murmuring about how much work she's possibly had done. She was serving as co-chair of the RNC and had much to organize leading up to the event. However, most of what she discussed regarding her role in the convention was about her appearance and the number of outfits she'll have to wear. On her podcast "The Right View" she mentioned, "Let's see what I look like at the convention. Hopefully decent. Well, we'll report back on that." And report back on it, we did.
Even though Lara Trump has yet to be vocal about the amount of work she's had done, many have speculated that it's quite a bit and quite expensive. Since the debut of her new look at the RNC, a throwback photo of an unrecognizable Lara Trump has everyone in a huff. In older photographs of the couple, Lara Trump boasts a thinner, sleeker face shape, making her current transformation more than just a fitness journey.
Lara Trump can't avoid the plastic surgery rumors
The "Inside Edition" producer turned wanna-be music star has certainly taken her appearance on a wild ride. Blaming censorship on her multiple failed careers, she has yet to fully lean into the provocation she claims to possess. For someone so vocal about most things, she hasn't spoken publicly about plastic surgery rumors, performing some rare self-censorship around whether or not she's had any work done. Regardless of how little she may want to speak on the matter, it's unavoidable considering the dramatic changes she's made to her outward form over the years.
Trusted cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso suggests Lara Trump has actually had quite a bit of work done. There's some obvious procedures Lara Trump has undergone, including rhinoplasty and lip fillers. The results of this are shocking, leading many to wonder why she keeps deflecting the plastic surgery rumors. For a family so oriented around wealth and opulence, it would be a flex to brag about how expensive these procedures are. But it seems that Lara Trump would rather court controversy than embrace honesty.