Lara Trump Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics Before Rumored Plastic Surgery

Ever since Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, emerged wearing a blue dress at the Republican National Convention (RNC), everyone has been murmuring about how much work she's possibly had done. She was serving as co-chair of the RNC and had much to organize leading up to the event. However, most of what she discussed regarding her role in the convention was about her appearance and the number of outfits she'll have to wear. On her podcast "The Right View" she mentioned, "Let's see what I look like at the convention. Hopefully decent. Well, we'll report back on that." And report back on it, we did.

Advertisement

Even though Lara Trump has yet to be vocal about the amount of work she's had done, many have speculated that it's quite a bit and quite expensive. Since the debut of her new look at the RNC, a throwback photo of an unrecognizable Lara Trump has everyone in a huff. In older photographs of the couple, Lara Trump boasts a thinner, sleeker face shape, making her current transformation more than just a fitness journey.