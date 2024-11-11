Who Is Trump's New 'Border Czar,' Tom Homan?

In his Truth Social post announcing Tom Homan's position in his administration, Donald Trump wrote: "Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin." One of Trump's major campaign promises was to deport undocumented migrants in the millions. While Homan left ICE in 2018, he seems ready to get back to it and he's in support of Trump's unprecedented plan. "Of course, there has to be historic deportation," Homan told The Sunday Times when talking about Trump's plans, "because we had historic immigration where nine out of ten are going to lose their [asylum] case, and the judge is going to say, you must go home."

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, Homan talked a bit about how the deportations would take place: "When we go out there, we're going to know who we're looking for. We'll most likely know where they're going to be, and it's going to be done in a humane manner."

Homan was also a contributor to Project 2025, a set of proposed policies put together by a conservative think tank that, if enacted, would transform the government and the country. On the campaign trail, Trump frequently said that he wasn't connected to Project 2025; however, it does seem as though some of the immigration policies in it are in line with Trump and Homan's plans.