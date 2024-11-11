Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Are Unrecognizable In Ultra-Filtered IG Post
A famous movie star and a famous supermodel are the perfect ingredients for the ultimate power couple. Yet, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid haven't spent too much time flaunting their romance in public since they started dating just over a year ago. Despite not being the most PDA-loving celeb couple in Hollywood, the pair is still spotted out and about and photographed enjoying each other's company on occasion. Yet, the most recent photo of them that was posted to social media had fans doing a double-take and wondering if Cooper and Hadid look entirely different than we remember them looking. As it turns out, though, it seems that this is a case of heavy filtering gone wild.
On November 10, actor Alyssa Milano, who is currently starring in "Chicago" on Broadway, posted a series of photos to Instagram. In the post's caption, Milano said, "Thank you to all who came out to see me in @chicagomusical tonight." She listed some folks who showed up to see her perform, which included Cooper and Hadid, who posed alongside her in her post's first photo. Yet, if Milano hadn't tagged Hadid and addressed both of them in her caption, it seems that the heavy filters on the photo may have left some fans wondering who the stars were.
The post's comment section was overwhelmed with questions about Cooper and Hadid's appearance
While plenty of folks in the comment section of Alyssa Milano's post congratulated her on her performance, others were more focused on Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid and why they didn't really look like Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. "Bradley and Gigi look nothing like themselves and no one's noticing that?" one commenter pointed out. "Everybody [is] noticing" another Instagram-user replied with a crying emoji. "The FaceTune on this is insane," someone else noted, while another Instagram-user asked, "Is that AI Bradley because I have questions... lol."
Needless to say, it seems that Milano was a bit too heavy-handed with the editing on these photos. And, despite multiple comments' assertion, over-editing is a much more likely culprit here than an AI-generated Cooper. Still, this image and the reaction it garnered are evidence of just how easy it is for photo-editing to spin out of control and leave its subjects looking unrecognizable. Luckily, no matter how overly-manipulated the photo was, fans of Cooper and Hadid's romance can feel some relief. While the people pictured may not look like the stars we know and love, it's nice to know that they're out and about enjoying date nights together — even if the evidence has been seemingly edited.