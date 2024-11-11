Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Are Unrecognizable In Ultra-Filtered IG Post

A famous movie star and a famous supermodel are the perfect ingredients for the ultimate power couple. Yet, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid haven't spent too much time flaunting their romance in public since they started dating just over a year ago. Despite not being the most PDA-loving celeb couple in Hollywood, the pair is still spotted out and about and photographed enjoying each other's company on occasion. Yet, the most recent photo of them that was posted to social media had fans doing a double-take and wondering if Cooper and Hadid look entirely different than we remember them looking. As it turns out, though, it seems that this is a case of heavy filtering gone wild.

On November 10, actor Alyssa Milano, who is currently starring in "Chicago" on Broadway, posted a series of photos to Instagram. In the post's caption, Milano said, "Thank you to all who came out to see me in @chicagomusical tonight." She listed some folks who showed up to see her perform, which included Cooper and Hadid, who posed alongside her in her post's first photo. Yet, if Milano hadn't tagged Hadid and addressed both of them in her caption, it seems that the heavy filters on the photo may have left some fans wondering who the stars were.