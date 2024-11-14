Celebrities have long had a symbiotic relationship with the media. Actors, musicians, directors, and other showbiz types produce products that they hope will be exposed to as many people as possible, and enlist the power of the media to get the message out. This typically involves junket interviews, talk shows, press conferences, and other means putting celebs front and center to answer questions about those projects.

That hand-in-glove affiliation between celebs and those who interview them has been, by and large, a win-win proposition for everyone involved — stars' projects are promoted, while their interviews can boost ratings for TV talk shows, or increase sales of magazines. Every so often, though, a line is crossed and the whole enterprise to go off the rails, resulting in contentious encounters between stars and interviewers that have been as entertaining as they were fiery.

Then, of course, there are those celebs who demonstrate poise and dignity when handling inappropriate questioning. For a look at some of the most notable of those, read on for a rundown of 12 times celebs outclassed their interviewer.

