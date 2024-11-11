What We Know About The Latest Kate Middleton Rumor That's Spreading Like Wildfire
Rumors are running rampant regarding Catherine, Princess of Wales, after a Sky News article from September 2024 reemerged online. The article in question, written by trusted journalist and Royal Rota member Rhiannon Mills, states that doctors confirmed that Kate Middleton had pre-cancerous cells in March 2024 rather than cancer outright, and online conspiracy theorists are claiming that Middleton must have never had cancer at all.
In March 2024, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account put out a video where Middleton announced that she was diagnosed with cancer. In September 2024, yet another video was released in which Middleton announced that she no longer had cancer after going through chemotherapy. "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Middleton stated in the video. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
Some social media users are quick to gossip about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis
People online are claiming that having pre-cancerous cells does not always equate to actually having cancer, a thought that riffs on Rhiannon Mills' Sky News article. Because Mills is part of the Royal Rota, a group that consists of royalty-approved journalists, it is assumed that if the phrase "pre-cancerous cells" was incorrect, it would have been quickly updated. Because no edits have been made to the Sky News article as of November 2024, it is thought that Mills' statement regarding Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis is not a mistake.
British broadcaster Narinder Kaur was among those who questioned Middleton's cancer diagnosis, causing some social media users to defend Middleton. Kaur reposted a comment on X, formerly Twitter, that reads, "No actual cancer was found just pre cancerous cells." She then chimed in with her own two cents, writing, "I don't know if she had cancer or pre cancer cells. But either way... I've been attacked in the most vicious way. Just because I asked why she looked aged. Just THAT."
After taking a hiatus from public appearances while undergoing treatment, Middleton was spotted out and about in Summer 2024, attending a tennis tournament at Wimbledon with her family. Middleton was also seen celebrating Remembrance Day in November 2024. Regardless of the facts behind her diagnosis, Middleton seems to be recovering well from this difficult time in her life.