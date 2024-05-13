What We Know About Lara Trump's Relationship With Paula Deen

Members of the Trump family have been associated with several controversial public figures, and celebrity chef Paula Deen is one of them. Lara Trump in particular seems to have grown fond of the former Food Network star. It's unknown exactly when their friendship began, but the pair have been spotted hanging out on several occasions.

Deen, who was ousted from the Food Network in June 2013 after admitting to using a racial slur during a sexual harassment lawsuit case, was spotted spending time with Lara in December 2022. The cookbook author was invited to an event at Mar-A-Lago. It's unclear what the nature of the festivities was, but Deen posed for a selfie with the Republican National Committee co-chair, which was shared on Lara's Facebook page. The pair smiled as they sat with other attendees at what appeared to be a dinner table. After hosting Deen for the evening, it wouldn't be the last time the pair spent time together.