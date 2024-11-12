Kate Middleton & King Charles' Bond May Have Had A Bigger Effect On The Monarch Than We Knew

King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales are more than just father-in-law and daughter-in-law; this pair has a special bond and it seems Charles is taking his buddy Kate's advice when it comes to his role as king. Kate certainly has plenty of fans. And from the sound of it, she's helping Charles win over the public just like she has.

A source told Life & Style that Kate wants the world to get to know the Charles she knows and loves. "While the world may have seen this stiff-upper-lip royal, Kate knows Charles as the guy with a silly sense of humor," the source explained. They added, "Around her and the family, Charles is easygoing, eager to listen to stories, and a funny grandfather. So she's encouraged him to use those qualities to bond with people. Now he's happy he took her advice."

It's easy for the public to think of Charles as an uppity, out-of-touch ruler, but it seems Kate, who many folks consider more relatable, knows that opening up to the world about who Charles really is will have folks seeing him differently. According to the source, "The truth is, behind the scenes, Charles was always pretty down-to-earth." They continued, "For example, he just loves being in nature, which is something he and Kate have in common. He also loves to cook and swim, and he adores his grandchildren."

