Kate Middleton & King Charles' Bond May Have Had A Bigger Effect On The Monarch Than We Knew
King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales are more than just father-in-law and daughter-in-law; this pair has a special bond and it seems Charles is taking his buddy Kate's advice when it comes to his role as king. Kate certainly has plenty of fans. And from the sound of it, she's helping Charles win over the public just like she has.
A source told Life & Style that Kate wants the world to get to know the Charles she knows and loves. "While the world may have seen this stiff-upper-lip royal, Kate knows Charles as the guy with a silly sense of humor," the source explained. They added, "Around her and the family, Charles is easygoing, eager to listen to stories, and a funny grandfather. So she's encouraged him to use those qualities to bond with people. Now he's happy he took her advice."
It's easy for the public to think of Charles as an uppity, out-of-touch ruler, but it seems Kate, who many folks consider more relatable, knows that opening up to the world about who Charles really is will have folks seeing him differently. According to the source, "The truth is, behind the scenes, Charles was always pretty down-to-earth." They continued, "For example, he just loves being in nature, which is something he and Kate have in common. He also loves to cook and swim, and he adores his grandchildren."
Charles and Kate's diagnoses solidified their bond
It's clear that Kate Middleton's ease when dealing with the public is rubbing off on King Charles III. "Charles used to seem like a very standoffish guy — and he didn't do much to make himself more likable or accessible to the public," the source told Life & Style. "Because she loves spending time with him, Kate's been giving Charles a little nudge recently to let his guard down and provide the world with a glimpse of the Charles she admires." The source also noted that Charles is happy to be learning how to better deal with the public.
Unsurprisingly, the fact that Charles and Kate went through cancer treatment at the same time helped strengthen their bond. Charles was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February 2024, and Kate announced she was going through cancer treatment the following month. "They are two patients going through a common health experience. They are bound to have a close connection." a source told The Sun. "They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter." So it's pretty safe to say that Charles is probably more than happy to take any advice Kate has to offer.