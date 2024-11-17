Throwback Pic Of Trump Hints His Hair Insecurities Have Been Around Longer Than We Thought

Instead of ignoring comments about his hair transformation, Donald Trump fervently tried to convince people that he liked his wild mane and that it was just fine the way it was — with little to no success. The controversial politician made headlines in 2020 when, amid a raging global pandemic, he raised concerns about the amount of water shower heads are allowed to produce per minute. According to Trump, the current standards weren't providing an adequate spray and he was having a hard time washing his hair as a result. "So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect," he complained during a speech at the White House (via the BBC).

The Trump administration subsequently proposed that the amount of water allowed to be expelled per showerhead per minute should instead be the water production of each individual nozzle. Experts shook their heads in dismay at the proposal, decrying it as "silly." This was hardly the last time the then-president made his hair the center of attention either. During a press briefing that same year, the wind was having its way with Trump's hair once again, prompting him to confidently tell the gathered reporters, "My hair is blowing around, and it's mine. That's one thing you can't get away with — if it's not yours, then you've got a problem if you're president," (via Vogue).

Back in 2015, the former "Apprentice" host made a similar argument. While at a rally, Trump promised he'd prove his mane was all natural should they experience inclement weather. "If it rains, I'll take off my hat, and I'll prove once and for all that it's mine," he proudly declared (via the New York Post).

