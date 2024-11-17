Throwback Pic Of Trump Hints His Hair Insecurities Have Been Around Longer Than We Thought
All Donald Trump wants for Christmas is a full head of hair that doesn't appear to hold onto his scalp for dear life in the presence of a strong breeze. Every felon has a weak spot, and for Donald, his hair has always been his. While serving his first term as president, pundits, critics, and the media alike simply couldn't help pointing out his odd head of hair, and Donald, who is not exactly known for his modesty, didn't do so well with the criticism. But this insecurity might have existed much longer than we initially thought. Back in 2007, a much younger Donald and his wife, Melania Trump, attended Woody Johnson's 60th birthday party. The theme was "Wig Out," and while Melania opted for a platinum blond wig, her husband's choice was strangely similar to his signature bouffant hairstyle — either displaying Trump's lack of imagination or proof of his glaring insecurities.
And, taking into account more recent events, it's probably the latter. In 2018, Donald's hair made headlines when footage of the then-president braving a strong breeze went viral. The gust managed to reveal a sizeable bald spot at the back of his head, leading many to speculate that he'd had a hair transplant at some point. Speaking to The Guardian, Alan Bauman, M.D., who runs a hair restoration clinic, said he's positive Trump's had some work done on his scalp. "In my professional opinion I do believe he has had some previous hair transplantation to the frontal part of his hairline," Bauman opined. He also suggested that the divisive politician may be using supplements to encourage hair growth along with additional aids, like a laser therapy cap. It is this very cap that likely necessitated the invention of the MAGA hat, since it would successfully hide the hair growth aid.
Trump has done a very bad job of hiding his hair insecurities
Instead of ignoring comments about his hair transformation, Donald Trump fervently tried to convince people that he liked his wild mane and that it was just fine the way it was — with little to no success. The controversial politician made headlines in 2020 when, amid a raging global pandemic, he raised concerns about the amount of water shower heads are allowed to produce per minute. According to Trump, the current standards weren't providing an adequate spray and he was having a hard time washing his hair as a result. "So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect," he complained during a speech at the White House (via the BBC).
The Trump administration subsequently proposed that the amount of water allowed to be expelled per showerhead per minute should instead be the water production of each individual nozzle. Experts shook their heads in dismay at the proposal, decrying it as "silly." This was hardly the last time the then-president made his hair the center of attention either. During a press briefing that same year, the wind was having its way with Trump's hair once again, prompting him to confidently tell the gathered reporters, "My hair is blowing around, and it's mine. That's one thing you can't get away with — if it's not yours, then you've got a problem if you're president," (via Vogue).
Back in 2015, the former "Apprentice" host made a similar argument. While at a rally, Trump promised he'd prove his mane was all natural should they experience inclement weather. "If it rains, I'll take off my hat, and I'll prove once and for all that it's mine," he proudly declared (via the New York Post).