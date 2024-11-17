Prince William Reportedly Didn't Want Harry & Meghan Around After Queen Elizabeth's Death

It's no secret that Prince Harry and Prince William's Feud has been raging for several years. The feud has been so rough that even the death of Queen Elizabeth II almost became a battleground between the estranged brothers. In fact, things got so ugly that Prince William reportedly came close to not inviting Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to Windsor Castle following their grandmother's death.

As first reported by author and royal expert Omid Scobie in his 2023 book "Endgame," it was King Charles III who convinced the Prince of Wales to extend an olive branch to his younger brother. "Essentially, he told William to swallow his pride and invite his brother and sister-in-law to join them when they greeted mourners and well-wishers in Windsor that day," Scobie wrote (via People). "William wasn't keen. This was his moment with the public, but the King put pressure on [him]."

To facilitate the invite, William reportedly texted Harry for the first time "in months," proposing that "it would be 'good' if they came along, too." For many royal observers, seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spending time with the Prince and Princess of Wales felt like the start of a possible reconciliation. However, building bridges was apparently not in the cards for the royal siblings.

