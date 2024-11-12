Trump's Golf Game With Kai & Elon May Be His Last For A While (But We're Not Holding Our Breath)
The world saw a different side of Donald Trump in snapshots from a golf date with his granddaughters Kai Trump and Chloe Trump. Donald's ally Elon Musk tagged along for the weekend golf game, which took place post-election day 2024. The Trump family dynamic is weirder than expected, since Musk was dubbed "Uncle Elon" by Kai in a post on his platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
But what has Donald reportedly said about how the outdoor pastime will fit into his second term? An insider claimed to Page Six, "Although many presidents have all played golf while in the White House, he's telling all his golf buddies that he's putting away his clubs to focus on the country." In addition to Donald honing in on his political goals, the source also said concerns about security played into Donald's choice to play golf a lot less.
A different source told the outlet, "It's no golf with his regular buddies and friends who are members at the club. There will be occasional games with Elon Musk or [Sen.] Lindsey Graham. But he's focusing 24/7 on the country with history in mind." That insider added, "Some of his buddies have just been told their weekly games are on hold until the country is back on track!"
What did Trump say about Obama's golfing habits?
Donald Trump has a questionable golf course reputation. He's also a hypocrite, since he repeatedly called out former President Barack Obama for golfing after various tragedies around the country and world. In 2014 on "Fox & Friends," Trump spoke about the significance of the presidency and how Obama only had two years left in the job.
The reality TV star continued, "You should be working your a** off and do it right. You shouldn't be taking vacations. He's going to be taking a vacation for the rest of his life. Do it right. Don't leave the White House or leave the White House on a mission not to play golf" (via CNN). However, when it was Trump's turn in the White House, he left to golf often. His first presidential game was two weeks into his term, unlike the four months before Obama played a golf game.
Trump also did what he criticized Obama for and golfed in the midst of tragedies, such as during COVID-19. Mark Knoller told CNN in May 2020 that 248 of Trump's days as president included time at a golf course, and the outlet calculated almost 20 more days than that. At that same amount of time into Obama's presidency, he had played 98 times. Are the insiders correct that Trump is going to play golf less? Or will he change his mind when the stress of his second term kicks in?