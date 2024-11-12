Trump's Golf Game With Kai & Elon May Be His Last For A While (But We're Not Holding Our Breath)

The world saw a different side of Donald Trump in snapshots from a golf date with his granddaughters Kai Trump and Chloe Trump. Donald's ally Elon Musk tagged along for the weekend golf game, which took place post-election day 2024. The Trump family dynamic is weirder than expected, since Musk was dubbed "Uncle Elon" by Kai in a post on his platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

But what has Donald reportedly said about how the outdoor pastime will fit into his second term? An insider claimed to Page Six, "Although many presidents have all played golf while in the White House, he's telling all his golf buddies that he's putting away his clubs to focus on the country." In addition to Donald honing in on his political goals, the source also said concerns about security played into Donald's choice to play golf a lot less.

A different source told the outlet, "It's no golf with his regular buddies and friends who are members at the club. There will be occasional games with Elon Musk or [Sen.] Lindsey Graham. But he's focusing 24/7 on the country with history in mind." That insider added, "Some of his buddies have just been told their weekly games are on hold until the country is back on track!"

