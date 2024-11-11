Kai Trump's Golf Date With Donald Shows A Side Of Him We Never See With His Kids (Or Melania)
An unexpected new star is rising in the president-elect's family. Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, who's looking even more like a mini-Ivanka these days, made a splash with her speech at the Republican National Convention. Since then, she has become an outspoken supporter of her grandfather — and the feeling is definitely mutual. Kai's Instagram includes a number of pictures of her and Trump enjoying their mutual passion for golfing. On November 10, Kai shared a photo of her and her grandpa captioned simply, "Sundays with Grandpa" and a yellow heart emoji. Trump's broad smile was a hit with followers. "He's genuinely happy and I love to see it!" raved a commenter. Another agreed, "President Trump always has the biggest smile with his grandchildren."
That last statement is true — and yet rather sad. Donald Trump's relationship with his kids is solid now, but it hasn't always been that way. Busy growing his empire during his first two marriages, the future POTUS didn't spend much quality time with Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Trump when they were children. After his dad's divorce from first wife Ivana Trump, Don Jr. refused to talk to him for a solid year. Eric once said in an interview that his older brother was more of a mentor to him than his workaholic dad. Tiffany, raised in California by mom Marla Maples, spent even less time with her dad. She's denied all rumors of an estrangement, but that hasn't stopped pundits from observing times when Trump appeared to ignore her in public.
Nor does Trump often show that beaming grin at the sight of his wife Melania. People have noted weird things about Donald and Melania's marriage from the start — the age difference, their separate interests — but the most notable is the lack of spark between them.
The Trump children are raising their families differently
Donald Trump's children seem content with the relationship they share with their dad, but they seem determined to be as present for their own kids as their father was absent for them. Eric and Don Jr. frequently post photos of family events such as fishing trips, birthdays, and Halloween outings (when they're not sharing MAGA memes, of course). Sister Ivanka has kept to the goal she set after she lost her job as her father's White House adviser. Vowing to prioritize her family and stay out of politics, she did no campaigning for her father and only made appearances on election night and the GOP convention. (Ivanka did throw a little shade at Dad with her last birthday post, a list of life lessons on healthy habits, positivity, and serenity.)
The married Trump children also show more affection toward their spouses than their dad does toward wife Melania Trump. You won't see The Donald sharing pics of an intimate anniversary dinner, and Melania's autobiography wasn't what you'd call a love letter to her husband. She speaks of "meticulously tending to every aspect of his life," per The Independent, while "he calls my personal doctor to check on my health."
The delight Trump showed in sharing a golfing day with Kai and Chloe Trump suggests he may be making more of an effort to bond with his 10 grandkids. (As of this writing, no confirmation had been made that Tiffany Trump is pregnant, as Donald hinted last month.) Indeed, the grandparent-grandchild relationship can be easier to maintain than the parent-child one. Most grandparents have the privilege of sharing memories, giving treats, and passing along wisdom — and when the visit is over, they can give the kids right back to Mom and Dad!