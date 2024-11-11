Kai Trump's Golf Date With Donald Shows A Side Of Him We Never See With His Kids (Or Melania)

An unexpected new star is rising in the president-elect's family. Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, who's looking even more like a mini-Ivanka these days, made a splash with her speech at the Republican National Convention. Since then, she has become an outspoken supporter of her grandfather — and the feeling is definitely mutual. Kai's Instagram includes a number of pictures of her and Trump enjoying their mutual passion for golfing. On November 10, Kai shared a photo of her and her grandpa captioned simply, "Sundays with Grandpa" and a yellow heart emoji. Trump's broad smile was a hit with followers. "He's genuinely happy and I love to see it!" raved a commenter. Another agreed, "President Trump always has the biggest smile with his grandchildren."

Advertisement

That last statement is true — and yet rather sad. Donald Trump's relationship with his kids is solid now, but it hasn't always been that way. Busy growing his empire during his first two marriages, the future POTUS didn't spend much quality time with Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Trump when they were children. After his dad's divorce from first wife Ivana Trump, Don Jr. refused to talk to him for a solid year. Eric once said in an interview that his older brother was more of a mentor to him than his workaholic dad. Tiffany, raised in California by mom Marla Maples, spent even less time with her dad. She's denied all rumors of an estrangement, but that hasn't stopped pundits from observing times when Trump appeared to ignore her in public.

Advertisement

Nor does Trump often show that beaming grin at the sight of his wife Melania. People have noted weird things about Donald and Melania's marriage from the start — the age difference, their separate interests — but the most notable is the lack of spark between them.