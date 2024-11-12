Is Jessica Simpson Headed For A Divorce? Here's What Her Sister Ashlee Said
Rumors have been swirling for months that Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are headed for a divorce. The speculation has only gotten more prevalent as the singer has been spotted numerous times without her wedding ring and hasn't posted photos of Eric to her social media platforms since April. Now, Jessica's younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, is weighing in on the ongoing rumors of an impending divorce.
The songstress was out on the town with husband Evan Ross, enjoying dinner at a Beverly Hills hot spot on November 11, and they were met with a slew of paparazzi when it came time to leave. As TMZ reports, one of the photographers addressed the break-up rumors, and asked: "Is it true? Do you know?" Ashlee, seemingly unfazed by the line of questioning, simply shot back, "No." As the outlet points out, Ashlee's denial could be interpreted in different ways: Either she's saying the split rumors aren't true, or that she doesn't know anything about it.
Regardless, it's clear that Ashlee isn't interested in getting in the middle of whatever may or may not be going on with her big sister. Although it's Jessica herself who seems to be fanning the flames when it comes to speculation that there's trouble in paradise, with some particularly cryptic and pointed posts on social media.
Jessica Simpson's recent Instagram post got the rumor mill going at full speed
Last year, Jessica Simpson moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in order to pursue her music comeback. In the months since, husband Eric Johnson has visited numerous times, along with their three children — daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, and son Ace, 11. However, they've had to split their time between Nashville and Los Angeles, where their kids attend school.
On November 11, Jessica shared a snapshot from inside her studio in Nashville, and her somewhat cryptic caption got fans guessing about her supposedly troubled marriage. "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.".
Many fans and news outlets were quick to point out that Jessica has also shared several snapshots in which she's clearly not wearing her wedding ring. Additionally, she didn't share her sweet traditional birthday message for Eric when he turned 45 in September. In fact, in all her recent snapshots with her kids, her husband has been conspicuously absent. However, only time will tell what validity the divorce rumors truly have.