Is Jessica Simpson Headed For A Divorce? Here's What Her Sister Ashlee Said

Rumors have been swirling for months that Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are headed for a divorce. The speculation has only gotten more prevalent as the singer has been spotted numerous times without her wedding ring and hasn't posted photos of Eric to her social media platforms since April. Now, Jessica's younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, is weighing in on the ongoing rumors of an impending divorce.

The songstress was out on the town with husband Evan Ross, enjoying dinner at a Beverly Hills hot spot on November 11, and they were met with a slew of paparazzi when it came time to leave. As TMZ reports, one of the photographers addressed the break-up rumors, and asked: "Is it true? Do you know?" Ashlee, seemingly unfazed by the line of questioning, simply shot back, "No." As the outlet points out, Ashlee's denial could be interpreted in different ways: Either she's saying the split rumors aren't true, or that she doesn't know anything about it.

Regardless, it's clear that Ashlee isn't interested in getting in the middle of whatever may or may not be going on with her big sister. Although it's Jessica herself who seems to be fanning the flames when it comes to speculation that there's trouble in paradise, with some particularly cryptic and pointed posts on social media.

