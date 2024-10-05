All The Signs Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Are Headed Toward Divorce

As the divorce rumors swirled, Jessica Simpson's social media activity has been... interesting. Simpson posted sweet family photos with her kids on Instagram in September 2024, but Johnson wasn't in any of the 10 snaps she shared. And fans noticed. "Are you still married? Kids look great," one fan commented, as another asked, "Is she divorced?" Though the two haven't announced divorce plans, it was almost a year to the day that Simpson had posted a photo of herself and Johnson to her grid, despite snaps of the two once featuring prominently.

She uploaded a birthday post for him in September 2023, but seemingly ignored his big day on social media in 2024. Instead, she posted a video to her Instagram Story of a preacher who stated, "Forgiveness doesn't change the person who hurt you. Are you listening to me?" (via In Touch). Also very telling? Simpson uploaded an adorable Instagram post in May 2020 to celebrate a decade since she and Johnson got together but was radio silent when their 10th wedding anniversary rolled around in July 2024. Notably, Johnson featured in a series of family vacation photos Simpson posted on Instagram in April 2024, but the parents were not pictured together.

Simpson also engaged in some social media activity involving one of her most notorious exes, John Mayer. Simpson liked several of his posts amid the divorce rumors in 2024, including a photo of his injured finger and a video of him opening a new SiriusXM studio. But Mayer, who dated Simpson on and off from 2006 until 2007, doesn't follow her back.

