Ben Affleck's Hair Is Paying The Price As J.Lo Divorce Drags On
The end of a marriage can be an incredibly tumultuous time, especially for celebrities who have to face this difficult situation in the public eye. A few months after his second split with Jennifer Lopez culminated with a divorce filing, Ben Affleck was seen at a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son, Samuel Affleck. While seeing Ben enjoy a basketball game with Samuel was heartwarming, we couldn't help but notice one small detail: a bald spot forming on the crown of the director's head. Unfortunately, it appears Ben's hair may be paying the price for the stress of his protracted divorce from J.Lo.
As trichologist Eva Proudman explained to The Telegraph, prolonged stress can have a negative impact on hair growth thanks to cortisol: "That puts your body into 'survival mode,' where it starts to focus only on the essential cells — and hair is deemed non-essential." Proudman goes on to explain that, over time, this side effect of excess cortisol can lead to noticeably thinner hair. Although Ben's hair could simply be a victim of typical male-pattern baldness, his history of looking absolutely miserable throughout his marriage suggests that the split is taking its toll.
Ben Affleck has had resting hard face for years
Despite Ben Affleck's protests about unhappy photos taken during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, it's obvious the actor had been feeling low for a very long time. Affleck referred to his consistently downtrodden expression as "resting hard face," but netizens weren't buying it. For example, one person on X, formerly Twitter, shared a collage of Affleck photos with the caption: "Yet again another picture where Ben Affleck looks miserable. I guess there are [some things] money and JLO can't fix."
In addition to potentially contributing to hair loss, J.Lo's solo divorce filing did little to improve Affleck's facial expressions, and a source close to the actor confirmed our suspicions that the process is stressful. As the source explained to the Daily Mail in November 2024, Affleck was tired of being questioned about his ex: "He just wants to move on ... hence the divorce." The source also noted that the split's slow crawl to a conclusion was a source of anxiety for Affleck. Hopefully, the peace he'll feel when the divorce is finalized will give Affleck — and his hairline — a much-needed break.