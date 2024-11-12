Ben Affleck's Hair Is Paying The Price As J.Lo Divorce Drags On

The end of a marriage can be an incredibly tumultuous time, especially for celebrities who have to face this difficult situation in the public eye. A few months after his second split with Jennifer Lopez culminated with a divorce filing, Ben Affleck was seen at a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son, Samuel Affleck. While seeing Ben enjoy a basketball game with Samuel was heartwarming, we couldn't help but notice one small detail: a bald spot forming on the crown of the director's head. Unfortunately, it appears Ben's hair may be paying the price for the stress of his protracted divorce from J.Lo.

As trichologist Eva Proudman explained to The Telegraph, prolonged stress can have a negative impact on hair growth thanks to cortisol: "That puts your body into 'survival mode,' where it starts to focus only on the essential cells — and hair is deemed non-essential." Proudman goes on to explain that, over time, this side effect of excess cortisol can lead to noticeably thinner hair. Although Ben's hair could simply be a victim of typical male-pattern baldness, his history of looking absolutely miserable throughout his marriage suggests that the split is taking its toll.